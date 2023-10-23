BAFL 39.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
BIPL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.31%)
BOP 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
DFML 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
DGKC 51.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.29%)
FABL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.09%)
FCCL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.37%)
GGL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HBL 99.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
HUBC 95.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.71%)
OGDC 103.93 Increased By ▲ 7.13 (7.37%)
PAEL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.05%)
PIOC 101.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
PPL 86.30 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (5.24%)
PRL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.61%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 54.68 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (5.6%)
SSGC 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.35%)
TELE 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 81.66 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.46%)
UNITY 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.37%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 5,214 Increased By 53.8 (1.04%)
BR30 18,491 Increased By 294.7 (1.62%)
KSE100 51,254 Increased By 522.4 (1.03%)
KSE30 17,664 Increased By 205.1 (1.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU debates Gaza truce call, as top diplomat urges more aid

AFP Published 23 Oct, 2023 12:46pm

LUXEMBOURG: EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday urged faster aid deliveries to Gaza, and said the bloc was debating calling for a “humanitarian pause” in Israel’s conflict with Hamas group.

“What’s important? More, quicker, and in particular to enter the basic things that make water and electricity supply being restored,” Borrell said, ahead of a meeting of European Union foreign ministers.

Borrell said that the few dozen trucks of humanitarian aid that had been allowed into Gaza from Egypt was “not enough” and said fuel to produce power and drinking water was particularly needed.

He said ministers would discuss calls from United Nations’ secretary-general Antonio Guterres for a “humanitarian ceasefire” and the issue would be on the table at an EU leaders summit on Thursday.

“Personally, I think that a humanitarian pause is needed in order to allow the humanitarian support to come in and be distributed, seeing that half of the population of Gaza has been moving from their houses,” Borrell said.

He said “the attacks of missiles, rockets from Hamas, from Gaza, has to stop and the hostages, people who have been kidnapped, have to be released”.

“It is part of any step towards de-escalation.”

The 27-nation EU bloc has long been split over its policy on Israel and the Palestinians.

It has struggled with conflicting messaging since the surge in violence following the October 7 attack by Hamas group and Israel’s reprisals against Gaza.

Czech foreign minister Jan Lipavsky cast doubt on the feasibility of achieving a temporary ceasefire with the Hamas group in charge of Gaza.

“There is a terrorist organisation controlling Gaza, sending rockets every day, that perpetrated a barbarous attack on Israel territory,” he said.

Israel bombards Gaza, Lebanon as Netanyahu convenes war cabinet

“So the question is how such a ceasefire should be established, it needs to be established on both sides.”

Hamas group in Gaza stormed across the border into Israel on October 7, launching a raid that killed at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians who were shot, mutilated or burnt to death on the first day, according to Israeli officials.

They also seized more than 200 hostages in the worst-ever attack in Israel’s history.

Israel has hit back with a relentless bombing campaign which has so far killed more than 4,600 Palestinians, mainly civilians, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

Officials said the central town of Deir al-Balah had been particularly badly hit overnight Saturday to Sunday.

Israel Josep Borrell Gaza Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Gaza from Egypt Israel Hezbollah war EU leaders summit

Comments

1000 characters

EU debates Gaza truce call, as top diplomat urges more aid

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

From Libor to SOFR: DFIs anxiously waiting for transition

Intra-day update: bulls rule as KSE-100 crosses 51,000 level

SC begins hearing petitions seeking timely elections

Inflation expected to come down to 26% in October: brokerage house

China’s Afghanistan affairs envoy meets Pakistan foreign secretary in Beijing

PIA suspends its operations?

Immovable properties in the UAE, UK: Rental income of resident Pakistanis taxable in country: expert

Oil down as diplomatic moves in Gaza war trim supply-disruption risk

Read more stories