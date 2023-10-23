BAFL 39.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
BIPL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
BOP 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
DGKC 51.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.14%)
FABL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.29%)
FCCL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
FFL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.83%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
HBL 99.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.99%)
HUBC 97.90 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (3.16%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
MLCF 35.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 101.99 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (5.36%)
PAEL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.86%)
PIOC 101.51 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.52%)
PPL 85.15 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.84%)
PRL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 54.40 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (5.06%)
SSGC 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.53%)
TELE 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
UNITY 24.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.94%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 5,221 Increased By 61.2 (1.19%)
BR30 18,502 Increased By 305.7 (1.68%)
KSE100 51,257 Increased By 525.4 (1.04%)
KSE30 17,665 Increased By 205.9 (1.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia shares slip on Middle East woes, higher yields

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2023 10:17am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

SYDNEY: Asian shares hit one-year lows Monday as the risk of a wider conflict in the Middle East clouded sentiment in a week laden with data on US growth and inflation as well as earnings from some of the world’s largest tech companies.

Bonds were also under pressure as US 10-year Treasury yields crept to within a whisker of 5.0%, pushing borrowing costs up across the globe and testing equity valuations.

Washington warned over the weekend of a significant risk to US interests in the Middle East as ally Israel pounded Gaza and clashes on its border with Lebanon intensified.

The European Central Bank and Bank of Canada also hold policy meetings and, while no hikes are expected, investors will be sensitive to guidance on futures moves.

The recent surge in bond yields has tightened monetary conditions without the central banks having to do anything, allowing the Federal Reserve to signal it will likely stay on hold at its policy meeting next week.

Indeed, futures imply around a 70% chance the Fed is done tightening for this cycle and are flirting with the chance of rate cuts from May next year.

The jump in yields has challenged equity valuations and dragged most of the major indices lower last week, while the VIX ‘fear index’ of US stock market volatility hit its highest since March.

On Monday, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.5% to its lowest in almost a year.

China’s blue chip index lost 0.6% to its weakest since early 2019.

Japan’s Nikkei eased 0.6%, as did South Korea’s market.

EUROSTOXX 50 futures and FTSE futures were flat. Both S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures added 0.2%, underpinned by hopes a rush of earnings reports this week will provide some support.

Mega caps Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon and Meta Platforms are all reporting. IBM and Intel are also on the docket.

Growth surge

Profits should be supported by the strength of consumer demand with figures on US gross domestic product this week expected to show annualised growth of a heady 4.2% in the third quarter, and nominal annualised growth possibly as high as 7%.

Asian shares hit 11-month low on Middle East anxiety, surging yields

“At the same time, last quarter’s modest rise in hours worked points to a strong productivity gain and surge in corporate profits,” wrote JPMorgan chief economist Bruce Kasman in a note.

“As corporate and household income share the benefits of this nominal activity surge, the underlying resilience of the US private sector is being reinforced.”

This US outperformance has underpinned the dollar, though the threat of Japanese intervention has capped it around 150.00 yen at least for the moment.

The dollar was last trading at 149.93 yen, just below the recent peak of 150.16.

Yields in Japan were also on the rise on speculation the Bank of Japan was discussing a further tweak to its yield curve control policy, which might be announced at its policy meeting on Oct. 31.

The euro was flat at $1.0578, while the Swiss franc held firm at 0.8946 per dollar having benefited from safe haven flows over the past couple of weeks.

Gold has likewise attracted a safety bid to stand at $1,973 an ounce, having hit its highest since May last week.

Oil prices gave back some ground in the absence of any disruption to supplies from the Middle East, at least for now.

Brent was last down 73 cents at $91.43 a barrel, while US crude eased 82 cents to $87.26.

asian stocks Swiss franc

Comments

1000 characters

Asia shares slip on Middle East woes, higher yields

From Libor to SOFR: DFIs anxiously waiting for transition

Intra-day update: bulls rule as KSE-100 crosses 51,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates against US dollar

China’s Afghanistan affairs envoy meets Pakistan foreign secretary in Beijing

Oil eases as aid convoys arrive in embattled Gaza Strip

PIA suspends its operations?

Immovable properties in the UAE, UK: Rental income of resident Pakistanis taxable in country: expert

Pak-Iranian border can be turned into ‘economic border’: envoy

ATT: traders demand review of ban on 14 items

FTO summons FBR officials for ignoring tax-related queries

Read more stories