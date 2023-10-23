Abu Dhabi stock index at 15-month low

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s stock market index dropped to its lowest in 15 months on Friday on fears that the fighting between Israel and Hamas could spark a wider regional conflict, while Dubai’s index hit a four-month low.

Israel has vowed to wipe out the Hamas Islamist group that rules Gaza, after its gunmen burst through the barrier fence surrounding the enclave on Oct. 7 and rampaged through Israeli towns and kibbutzes. Israel has made clear that a command to invade Gaza is expected soon.

Dubai’s main index declined 1.5%, extending losses for the 13th straight session, as majority of stocks were trading in negative territory. Dubai’s top lender Emirates NBD Bank dropped 3.8%, while Emirates Central Cooling System Corporation slipped 5.4%.

The Dubai index posted its biggest weekly decline since May 13, 2022 with a 5.4% loss, while Abu Dhabi dipped 1.9% on a weekly basis, based on LSEG data.