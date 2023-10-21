BAFL 40.08 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.98%)
PFA unearths group supplying fake cold drinks

Recorder Report Published 21 Oct, 2023 06:05am

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday unearthed a group supplying fake and harmful cold drinks to the Lahorites.

Food safety teams of the Authority on a tip off raided a point in main market in Jamal Town and recovered fake unhygienic cold drinks from the place. A case was registered against them after arresting the accused involved in this heinous business.

The PFA teams recovered 7,090 litres of fake carbonated drinks, 100kg of defective pulp and prohibited colours, 7500 caps, more than 2500 empty bottles, waste labels and filling machines.

A case was registered and the accused was arrested. The fake solution was to be supplied to marriage halls and small cold corners in Lahore. Citizens are misled by fake packaging on fake bottles. Consumption of fake drinks can cause stomach and kidney diseases.

