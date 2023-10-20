‘All necessary steps will be taken for welfare of TEVTA employees’

LAHORE: Chairman Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Brigadier Muhammad Sajid Khokhar (r) on Thursday said that all necessary steps will be taken for the welfare of TEVTA employees.

He advised the TEVTA Human Resource (HR) department to ensure the immediate release of pensions after the retirement of employees. He also asked the Director General (DG) HR to present a time frame for payment of pension.

Chairman TEVTA said that the death allowance of TEVTA staff during service should be equivalent to that of civil servants whereas a special allowance on the marriage of daughters should also be set up.

There must be no hurdle in hiring the family members of TEVTA employees during service as per the 17 A rule, he said adding that there must be no delay in preparing the ACR of any employee by the HR department.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023