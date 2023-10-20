BAFL 39.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
Attempt to smuggle liquor foiled

Recorder Report Published 20 Oct, 2023 05:17am

KARACHI: An attempt to smuggle a significant quantity of high-quality liquor into Pakistan was foiled at Jinnah International Airport Karachi.

According to the details, the suspect, identified as Muhammad Saqib, arrived on Emirates Airline flight EK 600 from Dubai. He was intercepted by the officers of Pakistan Customs officers stationed at the green channel and subsequently uncovered his illegal cargo.

Upon his arrival in Karachi, the accused attempted to exit the airport using the green channel, reserved for passengers not declaring any dutiable items or contraband. However, customs officials grew suspicious and decided to inspect his luggage.

The luggage of the passenger was promptly transferred to the customs examination counter, where a thorough search took place in the presence of the accused person. As a result, customs officials discovered 30 bottles of high-quality wine concealed within his suitcase. The total value of the 30 bottles of liquor is estimated to be Rs0.8 millions.

Consequent upon the recovery, a case has been registered and further investigation is in progress.

customs Jinnah International Airport Karachi smuggle liquor

