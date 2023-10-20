Meeting told: Sindh Industrial Policy draft will be finalised by 30th

KARACHI: Regarding the finalization of the Sindh Industrial Policy, a review meeting was held at the Sindh Secretariat under the chairmanship of caretaker Provincial Minister for Revenue and Industries, Muhammad Younus Dagha.

Giving a briefing at the meeting, well-known economist Qaiser Bengali said the work of making the Sindh Industrial Policy has been completed to a large extent and its draft will be finalized by 30th October 2023.

He said the views of all stakeholders have been included to make this policy comprehensive, in which all stakeholders including representatives of IBA Karachi, IBA Sukkur, and Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur have been included.

It was told that the purpose of making this policy is to improve the situation of existing industries in Sindh and special attention has been given to the establishment of new industrial zones so that the economic situation in Sindh province can be de

Dagha said after the implementation of the Sindh Industrial Policy, the situation of existing industries will be improved and a new economic zone will be established.

He said that with this policy, industrial plots which are vacant or industrial plots which are illegally converted into commercial plots or which are stalled due to manipulation of documents will be made possible to identify. He said the provision of sufficient incentives to the business class to set up new industries is also a part of this policy.

Dagha said that in this policy, special incentives should be provided for the establishment of small industries in the province so that small investors can also benefit from this policy.

He said after the implementation of this policy, the economic situation will improve, employment opportunities will be created and stability will be seen in the country’s economy.

He said the work of computerizing the records of all the industrial plots of the province is also going on with the collaboration of Punjab Information Technology.

Dagha said the caretaker government is making every possible effort to bring the country’s economy in a positive direction.

He said that the conditions of the people can be improved only through economic development and this is also the vision of the caretaker government.

