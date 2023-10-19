NESPAK approves appointment of Zargham as MD

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Directors (BoD) of National Engineering Services Pak (NESPAK) has approved the appointment of Zargham Eshaq Khan as Managing Director on regular basis for three years, official sources told Business Recorder.

Sharing the details, sources said, on October 3, 2023, the Company Secretary informed the Board that Zargham Eshaq Khan, Acting Managing Director NESPAK, has a direct conflict of interest in the agenda item regarding selection of MD NPSPAK thus he recused himself from the proceedings.

In the absence of acting MD NESPAK, the Board was apprised that as per the decision of the Board vide its 168th meeting held on August 03, 2023, the short-listed nine candidates, against the advertised criteria, for the post of MD NESPAK were interviewed by the HR Committee of the Board in its 25th HR Committee meeting held on September 09, 2023.

After detailed deliberations, the HR Committee unanimously resolved to recommended the following five candidates, (in alphabetical order), for the final interview, to be conducted by the Board, i.e., Ahsan Anwar, Irfan ul Haq, Zargham Eshaq Khan, Nadeem Ashraf and Shairyar Salim.

Accordingly, during the meeting, all of the five candidates were interviewed by the Board. The candidates were further evaluated based on the evaluation criteria finalised by Board in its 168th meeting held on August 03, 2023. On the basis of the academics, expedience and interviews, the Board unanimously ranked the five candidates in the following order: (i) Zargham Eshaq Khan; (ii) Shairyar Salim ;( iii) Nadeem Ashraf, (iv) Irfan ul Haq and (v) Ahsan Anwar.

On the basis of the ranking it was further decided to appoint the candidate ranked at first position, i.e., Zargham Eshaq Khan to the post of Managing Director NESPAK, for a period of three years (extendible on the Board’s discretion), upon approval of the minutes of the Meeting in circulation. Terms and conditions including remuneration package will be decided in the next Board meeting after recommendation of the HR Committee which may be taken through circulation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023