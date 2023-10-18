BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
Pakistan complains to ICC over ‘inappropriate’ conduct of Indian crowd

AFP Published 18 Oct, 2023 05:03pm

NEW DELHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board has lodged a complaint with the sports’ world governing body over “inappropriate conduct” towards its players during the World Cup match against arch-rivals India.

Babar Azam’s Pakistan lost to India at Ahmedabad’s 132,000-seater stadium where just 10 Pakistani expatriate fans were believed to have gained tickets for the tournament’s marquee match-up.

Team captain Azam was booed at the toss while video on social media appeared to show several Pakistan players including Mohammad Rizwan being abused by Indian fans.

The PCB on Tuesday said it has “filed a complaint (with the International Cricket Council) regarding inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match held on 14 October 2023”.

India maintain perfect ODI World Cup record over Pakistan with massive win

Pakistan went down to India by seven wickets after being bundled out for 191. They next play five-time winners Australia in Bengaluru on Friday.

Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur, in the post-match conference, said the game against India looked like “a BCCI event” rather than an international tournament.

“It seemed like a bilateral series; it seemed like a BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) event.”

Arthur accused the public address system organisers of favouring India by refusing to play “Dil Dil Pakistan”, the nation’s unofficial anthem.

Pakistan fans and some journalists are still awaiting visas to travel to India despite the World Cup having started almost two weeks ago.

The PCB “has lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans”.

