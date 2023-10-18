Germany’s Scholz calls for thorough investigation of Gaza hospital blast

BERLIN: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed horror at images of an explosion at a hospital in Gaza that left hundreds dead and called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

“Innocent civilians were injured and killed. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims,” wrote Scholz on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday.

Strike kills 500 at Gaza hospital on eve of Biden visit

Scholz is expected in Egypt on Wednesday, where he is set to meet with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, following his visit to Israel.