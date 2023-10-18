BAFL 39.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
BIPL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
BOP 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.78%)
DFML 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.45%)
DGKC 50.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.58%)
FABL 24.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.13%)
FFL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
GGL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
HBL 95.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
HUBC 88.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.79%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.13%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.3%)
OGDC 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
PAEL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
PIBTL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.51%)
PIOC 101.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.23%)
PPL 77.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.58%)
PRL 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.78%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
SSGC 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.09%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
TRG 81.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.42%)
UNITY 26.38 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 5,001 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.04%)
BR30 17,523 Decreased By -100.9 (-0.57%)
KSE100 49,513 Decreased By -18.3 (-0.04%)
KSE30 16,945 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Germany’s Scholz calls for thorough investigation of Gaza hospital blast

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2023 12:28pm

BERLIN: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed horror at images of an explosion at a hospital in Gaza that left hundreds dead and called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

“Innocent civilians were injured and killed. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims,” wrote Scholz on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday.

Strike kills 500 at Gaza hospital on eve of Biden visit

Scholz is expected in Egypt on Wednesday, where he is set to meet with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, following his visit to Israel.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Gaza hospital strike

Comments

1000 characters

Germany’s Scholz calls for thorough investigation of Gaza hospital blast

Intra-day update: rupee registers significant losses against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sees significant fall against US dollar

Discos: PC set to move Cabinet for annulment of provincialisation option

Affected employees: Ministries, depts barred from implementing NA body’s recommendations

UN chief ‘horrified’ by Gaza hospital strike that killed hundreds

World Bank agrees to finance $150m cost of EE&C project

Army concerned at plight of besieged Palestinians

NAO amendments: SC gives govt 15 days to file appeal against its decision

Anti-Benami Adjudicating Authority becomes dysfunctional

CCP approves Bank Alfalah’s acquisition of shares in QistBazaar

Read more stories