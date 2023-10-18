BAFL 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
BIPL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
BOP 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.78%)
DFML 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.52%)
DGKC 50.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.58%)
FABL 24.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.13%)
FFL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
GGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
HBL 95.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
HUBC 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.79%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.17%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.3%)
OGDC 94.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.74%)
PAEL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
PIBTL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
PIOC 101.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.57%)
PPL 77.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.66%)
PRL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.72%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
SSGC 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.09%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
TRG 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.64%)
UNITY 26.38 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 5,001 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.04%)
BR30 17,526 Decreased By -98.3 (-0.56%)
KSE100 49,513 Decreased By -17.8 (-0.04%)
KSE30 16,945 Decreased By -12.9 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

‘Annoyed’ Warner wants more DRS transparency

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2023 11:16am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Australia batsman David Warner has called for players to be given more transparency over the workings of the Decision Review System (DRS) after falling foul of a line-ball dismissal at the World Cup in India.

Warner was furious after being dismissed lbw for 11 in the win over Sri Lanka on Monday, with ball-tracking technology upholding umpire Joel Wilson’s out decision.

The lefthanded opener smashed his bat against his pad and yelled in the direction of Wilson as he exited.

Warner complained that players were in the dark over the workings of Hawk-Eye, the ball-tracking technology used at the World Cup and other International Cricket Council events.

“I’ve never had Hawk-Eye come in and explain to us how the technology actually works, it’s just for the TV,” the 36-year-old told a Cricket Australia website.

“If they could come in and explain to us how it works, then sometimes we might (choose) not to refer or to refer. “In England, the ball bounces and it actually moves once it’s bounced, not just off the seam but in the air it can move,” he added.

“So there’s just little things that as a player you get frustrated because there’s no explanation … but there has to be some accountability.”

Hawk-Eye showed the ball hitting leg stump during Warner’s lbw dismissal against the Sri Lankans, returning an ‘umpire’s call’ verdict.

Warner said that did not match what he saw on the replay shown on the big screen at the Lucknow stadium.

“(Wilson) said the ball was swinging back so to his credit, if he thinks that then that’s why he’s given a decision.

England lacking confidence, must get on the front foot at World Cup: Mott

“But then when you see the replay of how it unfolded you get a little bit annoyed, (but) that’s out of our control.

“I just sprayed out loud in frustration pretty much just (to) myself.” Team mate Adam Zampa, who took four wickets in the win over Sri Lanka, declined to criticise the DRS after enjoying the benefit of it in his lbw dismissal of Sadeera Samarawickrama.

“We had that lbw off my bowling that went our way as well so I’m not going to try and judge DRS on what it does, I just let technology do its thing,” said the spinner.

Five-times champions Australia face Pakistan in their next group-stage match in Bengaluru on Friday.

India David Warner Adam Zampa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 icc world cup 2023 DRS

Comments

1000 characters

‘Annoyed’ Warner wants more DRS transparency

Intra-day update: rupee registers significant losses against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sees significant fall against US dollar

Discos: PC set to move Cabinet for annulment of provincialisation option

Affected employees: Ministries, depts barred from implementing NA body’s recommendations

UN chief ‘horrified’ by Gaza hospital strike that killed hundreds

World Bank agrees to finance $150m cost of EE&C project

Army concerned at plight of besieged Palestinians

NAO amendments: SC gives govt 15 days to file appeal against its decision

Anti-Benami Adjudicating Authority becomes dysfunctional

CCP approves Bank Alfalah’s acquisition of shares in QistBazaar

Read more stories