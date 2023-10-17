World Food Day observed

LAHORE: Different government and private organizations on Monday arranged seminars to mark the World Food Day which falls on October 16 every year. “Safe Food Today for a Healthy Tomorrow” emphasizes immediate and long term benefits for people, the planet, and the economy of producing and consuming safe food.

Renowned journalist Mujibur Rehman Shami, Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Ex-Chairman PCSIR Dr Shahzad Alam participated in the panel discussion during an awareness seminar organized by the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) to mark the day. Other speakers included Dean Food Sciences Dr. Shinawar Wasim, Nutritionist Dr. Ghazala and many others.

Speaking on this occasion, Shami regretted that people did not care about what they were eating and what they should eat to remain healthy.

However he praised the services rendered by the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) to bring about a positive change in the food sector. He said for the first time it was being written on the package that how much calories any food item had which happened only due to the efforts of PFA, Shami added.

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa assured full support by the authorities in its efforts to ensure provision of pure food to the masses by the Punjab Food Authority. “As a nation we must ensure that we all work together with the Food Authority to eradicate food adulterants,” Randhawa added.

DG Punjab Food Authority Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the authority was working to bring reforms in the food industry to ensure provision of nutritious food to the people. Along with the provision of nutritious items for children, it was very important to reduce the consumption of junk food, Anwar added.

