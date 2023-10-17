BAFL 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
BIPL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
BOP 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.49%)
DFML 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 50.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.94%)
FABL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.13%)
HBL 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.7%)
HUBC 90.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
MLCF 34.71 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.64%)
OGDC 98.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
PAEL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.08%)
PIBTL 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (9.81%)
PIOC 98.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.32%)
PPL 80.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.19%)
PRL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.43%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SNGP 48.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.66%)
SSGC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 84.53 Increased By ▲ 5.98 (7.61%)
UNITY 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 5,033 Increased By 24.7 (0.49%)
BR30 17,795 Increased By 97.1 (0.55%)
KSE100 49,773 Increased By 279.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,157 Increased By 25.1 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2023-10-17

World Food Day observed

Recorder Report Published 17 Oct, 2023 05:51am

LAHORE: Different government and private organizations on Monday arranged seminars to mark the World Food Day which falls on October 16 every year. “Safe Food Today for a Healthy Tomorrow” emphasizes immediate and long term benefits for people, the planet, and the economy of producing and consuming safe food.

Renowned journalist Mujibur Rehman Shami, Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Ex-Chairman PCSIR Dr Shahzad Alam participated in the panel discussion during an awareness seminar organized by the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) to mark the day. Other speakers included Dean Food Sciences Dr. Shinawar Wasim, Nutritionist Dr. Ghazala and many others.

Speaking on this occasion, Shami regretted that people did not care about what they were eating and what they should eat to remain healthy.

However he praised the services rendered by the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) to bring about a positive change in the food sector. He said for the first time it was being written on the package that how much calories any food item had which happened only due to the efforts of PFA, Shami added.

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa assured full support by the authorities in its efforts to ensure provision of pure food to the masses by the Punjab Food Authority. “As a nation we must ensure that we all work together with the Food Authority to eradicate food adulterants,” Randhawa added.

DG Punjab Food Authority Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the authority was working to bring reforms in the food industry to ensure provision of nutritious food to the people. Along with the provision of nutritious items for children, it was very important to reduce the consumption of junk food, Anwar added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Punjab Food Authority World Food Day Food sector consuming safe food Safe Food Today for a Healthy Tomorrow

Comments

1000 characters

World Food Day observed

RDA inflows rise to $6.75bn

Kakar asks CMs to cut rates of essential items

Saudi Aramco, PSO, TAPI gas pipeline: Oil, gas issues now come under sharper SIFC focus

Govt plans to dispatch humanitarian assistance to Gaza

FM discusses Gaza crisis with Iranian, Egyptian counterparts

Procurement for civil construction: PPRA defers approval on request of Secretary DP

Azad Pattan, Kohala HP projects: Chances of achieving FC slim

Taxpayers’ queries: FTO concerned at FBR Member’s lack of response

Apex court’s staff: SC orders registrar to provide info within 7 days under RTI Act

Mergers and amalgamations of companies: SECP’s guidelines not applicable on banking firms

Read more stories