Lab for food testing opened at UoK

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that the state-of-the-art food testing facility at the University of Karachi (UoK) will ensure the highest standards of food safety and quality in Karachi.

This he said as a chief guest while inaugurating the modern Food Testing Lab at Food Science and Technology Department, UoK on the occasion of World Food Day.

Department of Food Science and Technology UoK and Sindh Food Authority (SFA) have established the lab, he said.

Food plays an integral and vital role in the daily lives of our people, it is imperative that we maintain rigorous control over the quality and safety of what we consume.

Food Testing Labs serve as a bastion of assurance, providing a platform for precise analysis and scrutiny of food products, and thereby fortifying our citizens’ trust in the safety of their meals. Director Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain, Vice Chancellor of Karachi University Dr Khalid Iraqi, and others also spoke on this occasion.

Agha Fakhar Hussain said that together, Sindh Food Authority and Food Sciences and Technology Department in collaboration with other stakeholders have pooled their resources, knowledge, and expertise to establish a facility that adheres to international standards, utilizing cutting-edge technology and methodologies.

