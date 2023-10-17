BAFL 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
BIPL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
BOP 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.49%)
DFML 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 50.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.94%)
FABL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.13%)
HBL 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.7%)
HUBC 90.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
MLCF 34.71 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.64%)
OGDC 98.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
PAEL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.08%)
PIBTL 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (9.81%)
PIOC 98.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.32%)
PPL 80.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.19%)
PRL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.43%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SNGP 48.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.66%)
SSGC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 84.53 Increased By ▲ 5.98 (7.61%)
UNITY 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 5,033 Increased By 24.7 (0.49%)
BR30 17,795 Increased By 97.1 (0.55%)
KSE100 49,773 Increased By 279.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,157 Increased By 25.1 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-17

Lab for food testing opened at UoK

Recorder Report Published 17 Oct, 2023 05:51am

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that the state-of-the-art food testing facility at the University of Karachi (UoK) will ensure the highest standards of food safety and quality in Karachi.

This he said as a chief guest while inaugurating the modern Food Testing Lab at Food Science and Technology Department, UoK on the occasion of World Food Day.

Department of Food Science and Technology UoK and Sindh Food Authority (SFA) have established the lab, he said.

Food plays an integral and vital role in the daily lives of our people, it is imperative that we maintain rigorous control over the quality and safety of what we consume.

Food Testing Labs serve as a bastion of assurance, providing a platform for precise analysis and scrutiny of food products, and thereby fortifying our citizens’ trust in the safety of their meals. Director Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain, Vice Chancellor of Karachi University Dr Khalid Iraqi, and others also spoke on this occasion.

Agha Fakhar Hussain said that together, Sindh Food Authority and Food Sciences and Technology Department in collaboration with other stakeholders have pooled their resources, knowledge, and expertise to establish a facility that adheres to international standards, utilizing cutting-edge technology and methodologies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Murtaza Wahab university of karachi Mayor Karachi Lab for food testing

Comments

1000 characters

Lab for food testing opened at UoK

RDA inflows rise to $6.75bn

Kakar asks CMs to cut rates of essential items

Saudi Aramco, PSO, TAPI gas pipeline: Oil, gas issues now come under sharper SIFC focus

Govt plans to dispatch humanitarian assistance to Gaza

FM discusses Gaza crisis with Iranian, Egyptian counterparts

Procurement for civil construction: PPRA defers approval on request of Secretary DP

Azad Pattan, Kohala HP projects: Chances of achieving FC slim

Taxpayers’ queries: FTO concerned at FBR Member’s lack of response

Apex court’s staff: SC orders registrar to provide info within 7 days under RTI Act

Mergers and amalgamations of companies: SECP’s guidelines not applicable on banking firms

Read more stories