Tokyo shares plunge on Middle East risk

TOKYO: Tokyo shares plunged Monday, tracking a weak lead from Wall Street fuelled by concerns of a regional escalation in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 2.03 percent, or 656.96 points, to 31,659.03, while the broader Topix index slipped 1.53 percent, or 35.21 points, to 2,273.54.

The dollar stood at 149.48 yen, compared with 149.53 yen in New York on Friday.

Traders sold shares across the board, as Israel moved toward launching ground offensive in Hamas-controlled Gaza, which is already facing a deep humanitarian crisis.

“The tension in the Middle East is escalating,” Daiwa Securities said. “Investors are selling shares to avoid risks.”

Soaring geopolitical risks saw a sell-off in US tech shares, with the Nasdaq slipping 1.2 percent on Friday.

“The market opened sharply lower due to the tensions in the Middle East and renewed caution about inflation,” IwaiCosmo Securities said. “There was little appetite for dip-buying,” it said.