38th Corporate Excellence Awards 2023: Messages Talib Syed Karim, President MAP

TEXT: This year marks the grand celebration of the 38th edition of the Corporate Excellence Awards.

Since its inception in 1982, this annual event has been a testament to MAP's commitment to honoring and celebrating excellence in management within the business realm.

MAP's vision and mission center around driving transformative change in pursuit of best management practices. It has consistently supported the cultivation of healthy organizational practices, empowering companies to thrive and excel in their short-term and long-term objectives and strategic operations, delivering value to all stakeholders.

MAP’s Corporate Excellence Awards stand as the symbol of recognition and appreciation for companies that have displayed exceptional management, even in the face of formidable challenges. MAP's selection criteria and rigorous evaluation process remain impartial, meticulously organized, and thorough, which has become the measuring stick, MAP has been adhering to with diligence.

Good governance is a fundamental pillar upon which a sustainable Pakistan can be built. The principles of transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct are integral to not only effective corporate management but also to the broader governance of our nation.

MAP's mission aligns closely with this vision, as we firmly believe that promoting best management practices goes hand in hand with promoting good governance. By recognizing and celebrating excellence in corporate management, we contribute to the larger goal of creating a business environment in Pakistan where integrity, responsibility, and fairness prevail.

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the distinguished winners of the 38th Corporate Excellence Awards & Certificates, urging them to continue their efforts to become shining examples for others to emulate.

Special accolades go to the Corporate Excellence Awards Sub Committee, the dedicated MAP Secretariat, Mr. Javaid Ahmed, and our valued partner, FAMCO Associates, for their steadfast commitment to ensuring the transparency and integrity of this endeavor that is close to our hearts.

