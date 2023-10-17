BAFL 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
BIPL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
BOP 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.49%)
DFML 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 50.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.94%)
FABL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.13%)
HBL 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.7%)
HUBC 90.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
MLCF 34.71 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.64%)
OGDC 98.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
PAEL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.08%)
PIBTL 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (9.81%)
PIOC 98.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.32%)
PPL 80.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.19%)
PRL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.43%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SNGP 48.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.66%)
SSGC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 84.53 Increased By ▲ 5.98 (7.61%)
UNITY 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 5,033 Increased By 24.7 (0.49%)
BR30 17,795 Increased By 97.1 (0.55%)
KSE100 49,773 Increased By 279.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,157 Increased By 25.1 (0.15%)
38th Corporate Excellence Awards 2023: Messages Talib Syed Karim, President MAP

Published 17 Oct, 2023 05:51am

TEXT: This year marks the grand celebration of the 38th edition of the Corporate Excellence Awards.

Since its inception in 1982, this annual event has been a testament to MAP's commitment to honoring and celebrating excellence in management within the business realm.

MAP's vision and mission center around driving transformative change in pursuit of best management practices. It has consistently supported the cultivation of healthy organizational practices, empowering companies to thrive and excel in their short-term and long-term objectives and strategic operations, delivering value to all stakeholders.

MAP’s Corporate Excellence Awards stand as the symbol of recognition and appreciation for companies that have displayed exceptional management, even in the face of formidable challenges. MAP's selection criteria and rigorous evaluation process remain impartial, meticulously organized, and thorough, which has become the measuring stick, MAP has been adhering to with diligence.

Good governance is a fundamental pillar upon which a sustainable Pakistan can be built. The principles of transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct are integral to not only effective corporate management but also to the broader governance of our nation.

MAP's mission aligns closely with this vision, as we firmly believe that promoting best management practices goes hand in hand with promoting good governance. By recognizing and celebrating excellence in corporate management, we contribute to the larger goal of creating a business environment in Pakistan where integrity, responsibility, and fairness prevail.

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the distinguished winners of the 38th Corporate Excellence Awards & Certificates, urging them to continue their efforts to become shining examples for others to emulate.

Special accolades go to the Corporate Excellence Awards Sub Committee, the dedicated MAP Secretariat, Mr. Javaid Ahmed, and our valued partner, FAMCO Associates, for their steadfast commitment to ensuring the transparency and integrity of this endeavor that is close to our hearts.

