PTI criticises court verdicts

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Core Committee on Monday raised serious questions over the pattern on the court proceeding of the cipher case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and alleged that it seemed the state intended to punish him through a pre-determined decision like in case of Toshakhana.

PTI Core Committee meeting claimed: “after Toshakhana’s controversial verdict, the full-of-defects proceedings on the Cipher case were a clear example of discriminatory and flawed justice.”

They alleged that the destroying the justice system and making the courts a living example of kangaroo courts was very detrimental to the state and society.

They opined that the judiciary apparently miserably failed in safeguarding the Constitution and the citizens’ fundamental rights enshrined in it.

The participants made it clear that without the establishment of law and justice, no plan could succeed to guide the country out of the prevailing economic, political and social crises, adding that Pakistan could only be put on the right track by giving the constitution a decisive status and accepting its implementation as the prime duty.

The forum appealed that the Chief Justice of Pakistan should immediately take notice of “the worst deviation from the constitution and the political revenge against PTI Chairman through the flawed judicial process”.

In the meeting, they reviewed that the press conference of Farrukh Habib, PTI West Punjab President, upon his sudden reappearance after three-week-long enforced disappearance.

They pointed out that Farrukh Habib's recovery was a welcome sign but his press conference was a part of the same old extra-constitutional and unlawful brutal tactics to pull PTI out from politics, which had been going on for the last 17 months.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023