World

EU to launch humanitarian air corridor to Gaza: von der Leyen

AFP Published 16 Oct, 2023 10:13pm

TIRANA: The European Union will launch a humanitarian air corridor to Gaza through Egypt with the first flights expected this week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Monday.

Gaza aid in doubt as Israel, Hamas deny border ceasefire

"Palestinians in Gaza are in need of humanitarian help and aid. That is why... we are launching an EU humanitarian air bridge to Gaza through Egypt. The first two flights will start this week," von der Leyen told a press conference in the Albanian capital Tirana, where she attended a regional Balkan summit.

