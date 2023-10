PARIS: Artificial heart maker Carmat , whose financial situation has been under pressure, said on Monday that it had completed a 7 million euro ($7.4 million) capital increase with several of its historical financial shareholders.

Carmat estimated it will nevertheless have to secure around 50 million euros ($52.6 million) in extra financing to cover its operations and investments until the end of October 2024.