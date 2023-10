KARACHI: A robbery incident was reported from the New Karachi Sector 5C-2 area, where the robbers allegedly took away cash and gold worth millions on Saturday. According to the police statement, the robbers reportedly gained access to the shop by cutting through its locks and looted the cash and gold worth millions.

The accused criminals managed to escape with a substantial sum of Rs 500,000 in cash, along with 187.5g [15 tolas] of gold before making their hasty escape from the scene.