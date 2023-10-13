BAFL 39.41 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.31%)
BIPL 17.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
CNERGY 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
DFML 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
DGKC 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.62%)
FABL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
FCCL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.42%)
FFL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
GGL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.28%)
HBL 96.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.05%)
HUBC 90.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.74%)
KEL 2.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.86%)
LOTCHEM 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
MLCF 33.33 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.62%)
OGDC 98.77 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.72%)
PAEL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.38%)
PIBTL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.69%)
PIOC 98.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.03%)
PPL 78.22 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (2.17%)
PRL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.94%)
SSGC 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.32%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.14%)
TRG 77.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.16 (-6.22%)
UNITY 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.17%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,973 Increased By 34.9 (0.71%)
BR30 17,535 Increased By 136.7 (0.79%)
KSE100 49,158 Increased By 386.6 (0.79%)
KSE30 16,984 Increased By 78.2 (0.46%)
UK’s FTSE 100 flat as energy stocks cap declines; Ashmore slides

Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2023 12:42pm

UK’s FTSE 100 was flat on Friday as gains in energy shares on higher crude prices offset worries about the US interest rate path, while Ashmore’s shares fell after a drop in assets under management in the first quarter.

The main FTSE 100 index was flat by 0710 GMT, while the mid-cap index was down 0.3%.

Both indexes, however, are set for their biggest weekly gains in four weeks.

Globally, equities took a hit after hotter-than-expected US consumer prices data on Thursday bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy further.

Shares of oil majors Shell and BP rose 1% and 1.4% respectively, tracking crude prices higher.

UK’s FTSE 100 boosted by oil gains, Restaurant Group surges

Precious metal miners added 1%, while industrial metal miners also advanced 0.7% as gold and copper prices edged higher.

Fund manager Ashmore slipped 1.9% as assets under management declined in the September-quarter amid subdued market conditions due to weaker China economic data and high interest rates.

St James’s Place dropped 9.8% to the bottom of the FTSE on a report stating the UK wealth manager was pushed by regulators to overhaul its fees.

The broader investment banking and brokerage services sector lost 1.4%.

