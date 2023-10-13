UK’s FTSE 100 flat as energy stocks cap declines; Ashmore slides

UK’s FTSE 100 was flat on Friday as gains in energy shares on higher crude prices offset worries about the US interest rate path, while Ashmore’s shares fell after a drop in assets under management in the first quarter.

The main FTSE 100 index was flat by 0710 GMT, while the mid-cap index was down 0.3%.

Both indexes, however, are set for their biggest weekly gains in four weeks.

Globally, equities took a hit after hotter-than-expected US consumer prices data on Thursday bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy further.

Shares of oil majors Shell and BP rose 1% and 1.4% respectively, tracking crude prices higher.

UK’s FTSE 100 boosted by oil gains, Restaurant Group surges

Precious metal miners added 1%, while industrial metal miners also advanced 0.7% as gold and copper prices edged higher.

Fund manager Ashmore slipped 1.9% as assets under management declined in the September-quarter amid subdued market conditions due to weaker China economic data and high interest rates.

St James’s Place dropped 9.8% to the bottom of the FTSE on a report stating the UK wealth manager was pushed by regulators to overhaul its fees.

The broader investment banking and brokerage services sector lost 1.4%.