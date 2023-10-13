BAFL 40.10 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4.1%)
Israel admits Gaza evacuation orders will ‘take time’ as UN warns of ‘devastating humanitarian consequences’

  • Development being seen as precursor to planned Israeli ground offensive
  • WHO says it is impossible to evacuate vulnerable patients
Reuters | AFP Published October 13, 2023 Updated October 13, 2023 03:33pm
A member of the Palestinian civil defence carries a wounded boy rescued from the rubble of the Tattari family home which was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City. Photo: AFP

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM/NEW YORK/GAZA CITY: Israel’s military admitted Friday it would take time for Palestinians to follow its orders to evacuate north Gaza, but did not confirm a UN report that it had set a 24-hour deadline.

“We are trying to provide the time and we are doing a lot of effort, and we understand it won’t take 24 hours,” army spokesman Daniel Hagari told journalists.

“I will not say (if) it’s an accurate time,” he added, when asked to confirm the army had informed UN officials Gazans had 24 hours to flee.

Israel-Hamas war a ‘new cloud’ over world economy: IMF

The United Nations warned the displacement of 1.1 million residents from northern Gaza could lead to “devastating humanitarian consequences”, while the World Health Organization said it is impossible to evacuate vulnerable patients.

The evacuation order comes as Israel attacks the blockaded Gaza Strip and Palestinians fire rockets towards Israel.

The war erupted on Saturday when Hamas crossed from Gaza and launched attacks on border communities, killing around 1,200 people.

The retaliatory strikes on Gaza have killed more than 1,530 people, according to the health ministry in the Palestinian territory.

Earlier, the United Nations said Israel’s military informed it late on Thursday that 1.1 million Palestinians in Gaza should relocate to the enclave’s south within the next 24 hours, in what Palestinians fear could be a precursor to a planned Israeli ground offensive following a Hamas group attack.

UN officials in Gaza “were informed by their liaison officers in the Israeli military that the entire population of Gaza north of Wadi Gaza should relocate to southern Gaza within the next 24 hours,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement in New York.

“This amounts to approximately 1.1 million people,” Dujarric added, or nearly half of Gaza’s 2.3 million population.

The areas north of Wadi Gaza include Gaza City, the enclave’s largest city. Dujarric said the UN “considers it impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences.”

Israel’s military did not immediately provide comment on the warning, which came as it amassed tanks near the Gaza border and pounded the enclave with air strikes.

But appearing to confirm a warning took place, Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, said: “The UN’s response to Israel’s early warning to the residents of Gaza is shameful.”

Erdan said the UN should focus on condemning Hamas and supporting Israel’s right to self-defence.

Salama Marouf, head of the Hamas government media office, said the relocation warning was an attempt by Israel “to broadcast and pass on fake propaganda, aiming to sow confusion among citizens and harm our internal cohesion.”

He added: “We urge our citizens not to engage in these attempts”. Hamas’ weekend rampage killed 1,300 people and was the worst attack on civilians in Israel’s history.

Israel says no exceptions to Gaza siege

Israel has responded so far by putting Gaza under siege and launching a bombing campaign that destroyed whole neighbourhoods. Gaza authorities said more than 1,500 Palestinians have been killed.

Dujarric said the order by the Israeli military - received by the UN in Gaza shortly before midnight on Thursday - also applied to all UN staff and those sheltered in UN facilities, including schools, health centres and clinics.

Hamas says 13 hostages killed in Israel strikes on Gaza

Meanwhile, at least 13 Israeli and foreign hostages held in the northern Gaza Strip have been killed in Israeli air strikes in the past 24 hours, Hamas’s group said Friday.

Israel says Hamas group has taken more than 150 people hostage, including both civilians and security forces.

“Thirteen prisoners including foreigners” were killed in five locations targeted by Israeli fighter jets, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement.

Israel has inflicted air and artillery strikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip flattening buildings and killing more than 1,500 people.

Iran FM meets Hezbollah head in Lebanon

According to the Hamas media office in Gaza, at least 500 children are among the dead.

The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades had warned this week that “every targeting of our people without warning will be met with the execution of one of the civilian hostages”.

UNITED NATIONS UNITED NATION United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights United Nations chief Antonio Guterres Israel Gaza conflict Israel Hamas war Gaza siege UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric

Comments

Pakistani1 Oct 13, 2023 12:06pm
The powerful lets loose several vicious blood thirsty animals in an enclosure on bare handed civilians and in a generous mood tell the civilian to save themselves. All this happening with all the crowd watching.
Anonymous Oct 13, 2023 12:20pm
ALLAH is watching and everyone will be held accountable on the day of Judgement.
Raja Atif Azad Oct 13, 2023 02:10pm
I condemn Israel act of attack on civilian.
anynomus Oct 13, 2023 02:37pm
Israel is committing war crimes and nobody, even shameful so-called champions of HRs are putting finger on their mouth....Isarel...the big daddy....is putting $$$$ in his pocket and showing it to beggars....i.e.,...HR champions... to keep silence....
Nur Khan Oct 13, 2023 04:13pm
'All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others’. Those who are equal are gentiles.
Az_Iz Oct 13, 2023 04:53pm
Israel lost it’s aura of invincibility. Now it will carry out large scale killing of Palestinians to make up for that.
Az_Iz Oct 13, 2023 04:57pm
Israel was created with the massacre of, and ethnically cleansing the Palestinians to create a Jewish majority country. Many Palestinians were shot at point blank range, and villages were razed to the ground. And the killing of the Palestinians has continued since then. Hundreds are killed by the settlers and the Israeli army, every year. Their lands are stolen to build settlements. All this happens under the shield provided by its staunch supporters in the West.
