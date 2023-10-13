Israel admits Gaza evacuation orders will ‘take time’ as UN warns of ‘devastating humanitarian consequences’

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM/NEW YORK/GAZA CITY: Israel’s military admitted Friday it would take time for Palestinians to follow its orders to evacuate north Gaza, but did not confirm a UN report that it had set a 24-hour deadline.

“We are trying to provide the time and we are doing a lot of effort, and we understand it won’t take 24 hours,” army spokesman Daniel Hagari told journalists.

“I will not say (if) it’s an accurate time,” he added, when asked to confirm the army had informed UN officials Gazans had 24 hours to flee.

The United Nations warned the displacement of 1.1 million residents from northern Gaza could lead to “devastating humanitarian consequences”, while the World Health Organization said it is impossible to evacuate vulnerable patients.

The evacuation order comes as Israel attacks the blockaded Gaza Strip and Palestinians fire rockets towards Israel.

The war erupted on Saturday when Hamas crossed from Gaza and launched attacks on border communities, killing around 1,200 people.

The retaliatory strikes on Gaza have killed more than 1,530 people, according to the health ministry in the Palestinian territory.

Earlier, the United Nations said Israel’s military informed it late on Thursday that 1.1 million Palestinians in Gaza should relocate to the enclave’s south within the next 24 hours, in what Palestinians fear could be a precursor to a planned Israeli ground offensive following a Hamas group attack.

UN officials in Gaza “were informed by their liaison officers in the Israeli military that the entire population of Gaza north of Wadi Gaza should relocate to southern Gaza within the next 24 hours,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement in New York.

“This amounts to approximately 1.1 million people,” Dujarric added, or nearly half of Gaza’s 2.3 million population.

The areas north of Wadi Gaza include Gaza City, the enclave’s largest city. Dujarric said the UN “considers it impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences.”

Israel’s military did not immediately provide comment on the warning, which came as it amassed tanks near the Gaza border and pounded the enclave with air strikes.

But appearing to confirm a warning took place, Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, said: “The UN’s response to Israel’s early warning to the residents of Gaza is shameful.”

Erdan said the UN should focus on condemning Hamas and supporting Israel’s right to self-defence.

Salama Marouf, head of the Hamas government media office, said the relocation warning was an attempt by Israel “to broadcast and pass on fake propaganda, aiming to sow confusion among citizens and harm our internal cohesion.”

He added: “We urge our citizens not to engage in these attempts”. Hamas’ weekend rampage killed 1,300 people and was the worst attack on civilians in Israel’s history.

Israel has responded so far by putting Gaza under siege and launching a bombing campaign that destroyed whole neighbourhoods. Gaza authorities said more than 1,500 Palestinians have been killed.

Dujarric said the order by the Israeli military - received by the UN in Gaza shortly before midnight on Thursday - also applied to all UN staff and those sheltered in UN facilities, including schools, health centres and clinics.

Meanwhile, at least 13 Israeli and foreign hostages held in the northern Gaza Strip have been killed in Israeli air strikes in the past 24 hours, Hamas’s group said Friday.

Israel says Hamas group has taken more than 150 people hostage, including both civilians and security forces.

“Thirteen prisoners including foreigners” were killed in five locations targeted by Israeli fighter jets, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement.

Israel has inflicted air and artillery strikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip flattening buildings and killing more than 1,500 people.

Iran FM meets Hezbollah head in Lebanon

According to the Hamas media office in Gaza, at least 500 children are among the dead.

The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades had warned this week that “every targeting of our people without warning will be met with the execution of one of the civilian hostages”.