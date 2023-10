BENGALURU: Indian shares opened lower on Friday, on a slide in IT stocks after Infosys and HCLTech cut their revenue outlook, while inflation concerns in the US dragged global stocks.

Indian shares dragged by IT stocks; earnings, inflation prints eyed

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.62% at 19,674.95 as of 9:16 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.61% to 65,998.74.