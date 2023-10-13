WCLA, GCU sign MoU to preserve cultural heritage

LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) and Government College University Lahore (GCU) on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to preserve cultural heritage.

WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari and GCU Vice Chancellor Dr Asgar Zaidi signed the MoU to establish a partnership to advance research initiatives on historic sites, manage the library of Lahore Fort and promote heritage sites within the walled city of Lahore.

Under the terms of the MoU, the two institutions will collaborate on innovative research projects, utilising the collective expertise of scholars, researchers and professionals.

The partnership will also focus on the preservation and management of the library at Lahore Fort, ensuring its historical manuscripts and artefacts are conserved for future generations.

Moreover, under this partnership, the appended archive data from 1800 to 1947 that was laid in the Haveli Kharak Singh is being collected, categorised and preserved. This is one of the key works being done for the first time in Pakistan.

