WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Oct 12, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 11-Oct-23 10-Oct-23 6-Oct-23 5-Oct-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104203 0.104313 Euro 0.80646 0.805266 0.805034 0.803441 Japanese yen 0.005118 0.005123 0.005128 0.00513 U.K. pound 0.934874 0.93273 0.93067 0.926408 U.S. dollar 0.760524 0.760977 0.762126 0.763292 Algerian dinar 0.005551 0.005544 0.005548 0.005548 Australian dollar 0.488332 0.487862 0.485322 0.48637 Botswana pula 0.055442 0.055095 0.054873 0.055186 Brazilian real 0.150629 0.149634 0.146811 0.147619 Brunei dollar 0.557896 0.557207 0.557395 0.557514 Canadian dollar 0.559912 0.556988 0.555809 Chilean peso 0.00082 0.000828 0.000831 0.000836 Czech koruna 0.032853 0.032784 0.032927 0.032895 Danish krone 0.108152 0.107997 0.10795 0.107732 Indian rupee 0.009137 0.00914 0.009156 0.00917 Israeli New Shekel 0.192246 0.192604 0.197289 0.197795 Korean won 0.000564 0.000564 0.000565 0.000561 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46363 2.4643 2.4702 Malaysian ringgit 0.160906 0.16073 0.161484 0.16168 Mauritian rupee 0.017163 0.017137 0.017145 0.017199 Mexican peso 0.042626 0.042296 0.041913 0.041846 New Zealand dollar 0.460041 0.458831 0.454684 0.452899 Norwegian krone 0.070156 0.070045 0.069346 0.06944 Omani rial 1.97796 Peruvian sol 0.199209 0.199353 0.199867 Philippine peso 0.01337 0.01338 0.013458 0.01345 Polish zloty 0.178573 0.177033 0.174767 0.174395 Qatari riyal 0.208935 0.20906 0.209696 Russian ruble 0.007607 0.007615 0.007584 0.007658 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202806 0.202927 0.203545 Singapore dollar 0.557896 0.557207 0.557395 0.557514 South African rand 0.040182 0.039723 0.039244 0.039233 Swedish krona 0.069893 0.069335 0.069169 0.069026 Swiss franc 0.842266 0.840626 0.835344 0.83347 Thai baht 0.020863 0.02063 0.020614 0.020673 Trinidadian dollar 0.112369 0.112901 0.113062 U.A.E. dirham 0.207086 0.20721 0.20784 Uruguayan peso 0.01904 0.019248 0.019374 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

