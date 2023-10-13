WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Oct 12, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 11-Oct-23 10-Oct-23 6-Oct-23 5-Oct-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104203 0.104313
Euro 0.80646 0.805266 0.805034 0.803441
Japanese yen 0.005118 0.005123 0.005128 0.00513
U.K. pound 0.934874 0.93273 0.93067 0.926408
U.S. dollar 0.760524 0.760977 0.762126 0.763292
Algerian dinar 0.005551 0.005544 0.005548 0.005548
Australian dollar 0.488332 0.487862 0.485322 0.48637
Botswana pula 0.055442 0.055095 0.054873 0.055186
Brazilian real 0.150629 0.149634 0.146811 0.147619
Brunei dollar 0.557896 0.557207 0.557395 0.557514
Canadian dollar 0.559912 0.556988 0.555809
Chilean peso 0.00082 0.000828 0.000831 0.000836
Czech koruna 0.032853 0.032784 0.032927 0.032895
Danish krone 0.108152 0.107997 0.10795 0.107732
Indian rupee 0.009137 0.00914 0.009156 0.00917
Israeli New Shekel 0.192246 0.192604 0.197289 0.197795
Korean won 0.000564 0.000564 0.000565 0.000561
Kuwaiti dinar 2.46363 2.4643 2.4702
Malaysian ringgit 0.160906 0.16073 0.161484 0.16168
Mauritian rupee 0.017163 0.017137 0.017145 0.017199
Mexican peso 0.042626 0.042296 0.041913 0.041846
New Zealand dollar 0.460041 0.458831 0.454684 0.452899
Norwegian krone 0.070156 0.070045 0.069346 0.06944
Omani rial 1.97796
Peruvian sol 0.199209 0.199353 0.199867
Philippine peso 0.01337 0.01338 0.013458 0.01345
Polish zloty 0.178573 0.177033 0.174767 0.174395
Qatari riyal 0.208935 0.20906 0.209696
Russian ruble 0.007607 0.007615 0.007584 0.007658
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202806 0.202927 0.203545
Singapore dollar 0.557896 0.557207 0.557395 0.557514
South African rand 0.040182 0.039723 0.039244 0.039233
Swedish krona 0.069893 0.069335 0.069169 0.069026
Swiss franc 0.842266 0.840626 0.835344 0.83347
Thai baht 0.020863 0.02063 0.020614 0.020673
Trinidadian dollar 0.112369 0.112901 0.113062
U.A.E. dirham 0.207086 0.20721 0.20784
Uruguayan peso 0.01904 0.019248 0.019374
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
