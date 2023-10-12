BAFL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
BIPL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.36%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 48.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.44%)
FABL 24.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.04%)
FCCL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
GGL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
HBL 94.75 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.02%)
HUBC 89.28 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (11.34%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.82%)
OGDC 96.84 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.49%)
PAEL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.01%)
PIOC 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
PPL 75.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.57%)
PRL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 47.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.08%)
SSGC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.95%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.92%)
UNITY 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.18%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 39.1 (0.8%)
BR30 17,412 Increased By 218.1 (1.27%)
KSE100 48,475 Increased By 334.3 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,792 Increased By 142.4 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Thai death toll in Israel-Gaza conflict rises to 21: PM

AFP Published 12 Oct, 2023 09:17am

BANGKOK: Twenty-one Thai nationals have been killed in the conflict between Israel and group Hamas, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said Thursday, up from the previous toll of 20.

“The update from last night is bad news that one more Thai died, the number rises to 21,” he said.

The war was triggered by a bloody attack by Hamas and has left thousands dead with around 150 hostages taken.

There are approximately 30,000 Thais in Israel, mostly working in the agriculture sector, according to Thailand’s labour ministry.

Israel bombs Gaza ahead of potential ground assault

Fears are mounting over the fate of 14 Thai citizens who have been taken hostage.

Worried families gathered Thursday morning at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport to await the arrival of a commercial flight carrying 15 Thais, including many wounded.

Yanisa Thaweekaew, whose son Supipat Kongkaew has worked on an Israeli avocado farm since last year, said she hadn’t slept in days.

“My son is everything to me. I was worried. He is the only son I have,” she told AFP.

“I cried every day knowing that he lived in the red zone.”

Many of those being repatriated are farm workers from Thailand’s poor northeast who had gone to Israel in search of vastly higher wages.

The mother and wife of Somma Sae-ja – a Thai man who moved to Israel two years ago to work in agriculture – were anxiously awaiting his safe return home after he was shot in the leg.

“I couldn’t sleep last night, I was so excited and worried,” his wife Nantawan Sae-lee, 30, told AFP.

“We don’t have much money so he went to Israel. He is a really good man.”

Mhee Sae-ja, his 55-year-old mother, said she was “overwhelmed”.

More than 5,000 Thais are seeking to return to the kingdom and diplomats are exploring potential sea and overland evacuation options.

Further Thai repatriation flights are due to leave Israel on Sunday and Wednesday next week.

Sawiang Paelin, 69, from Nong Khai, said her son was able to support his entire family by working abroad.

“No amount of money is more important than a person’s life,” she said.

Palestine Israel conflict Hamas Gaza Strip Israel Gaza conflict

Comments

1000 characters

Thai death toll in Israel-Gaza conflict rises to 21: PM

IMF sees slight rise in govt expenditure

PIA, other loss-making SOEs: PM for accelerating privatisation process

KE submits three-tier IGP to govt

Buying two second-hand vessels: PPRA decides to recommend govt give exemption to PNSC

Rabi Season 2023-24: Wheat yield target set at 32.2m tons

Govt condemns Israeli siege of Gaza

‘Selling govt share in Reko Diq to KSA’: Terms being drafted to hire FA for 3rd-party assessment

New circular of FBR raises eyebrows

OIC asks India to reverse illegal steps of Aug 5, 2019

‘B’ Category: Authorisation of 5 forex cos suspended

Read more stories