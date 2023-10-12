LWMC to spearhead ‘Child Driven Climate Action Project’ initiative

LAHORE: The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is set to spearhead an initiative, the ‘Child Driven Climate Action Project’, in partnership with the Pak Mission Society, aimed at instilling environmental consciousness and waste management expertise in the city’s youth.

As per the details shared by the LWMC here on Wednesday, the project, supported by the provincial environment and education departments, will establish green clubs within selected schools across Lahore. Initially targeting 10 schools, the initiative will provide comprehensive training in environmental protection to approximately 150 students. The ‘Child-Driven Climate Action Project’ carries the noble mission of nurturing a new generation of eco-conscious and responsible citizens.

Moreover, 10 government and private schools from Lahore signed a memorandum of understanding to establish green clubs within their institutions as part of this visionary project. In the coming three years over 25,000 students are expected to engage in climate action activities.

Commenting on the project, LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din expressed enthusiasm for the project’s official launch, emphasizing its significance in promoting environmental stewardship. The LWMC’s Community Mobilization Wing along with Pak Mission Society will play a pivotal role in educating Green Club students on waste management and recycling, he added.

The project’s opening ceremony was held here, which was attended by key figures, including project manager of Pak Mission Society Ahmer Shehzad and Area Manager Jaweria Nazeer along with representatives from the LWMC, environment department and the District Education Authority.

On this occasion, Ahmer Shahzad disclosed that the training program will include educational visits to temporary collection points, landfill sites and compost plants, providing students with firsthand knowledge of waste management initiatives.

“Furthermore, students will be briefed on the operational aspects of cleaning machinery and the vital process of redressing cleanliness-related complaints through LWMC’s helpline and social media channels.

The project promises to be a cornerstone in fostering environmental responsibility and sustainable waste management practices among the younger generation ensuring a greener and cleaner future for Lahore,” he added.

