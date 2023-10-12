BAFL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
BIPL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.36%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 48.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.44%)
FABL 24.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.04%)
FCCL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
GGL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
HBL 94.75 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.02%)
HUBC 89.28 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (11.34%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.82%)
OGDC 96.84 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.49%)
PAEL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.01%)
PIOC 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
PPL 75.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.57%)
PRL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 47.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.08%)
SSGC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.95%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.92%)
UNITY 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.18%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 39.1 (0.8%)
BR30 17,412 Increased By 218.1 (1.27%)
KSE100 48,475 Increased By 334.3 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,792 Increased By 142.4 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-12

NCSW Chairperson vows to end child marriage

Recorder Report Published 12 Oct, 2023 05:57am

ISLAMABAD: National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar vowed to end child marriage that is badly affecting many generations- with all her supporting hands to break the heinous cycle of discrimination.

Addressing National Stakeholders’ Conference on Ending Child Marriage, said that it was a misfortune that a bill relating to child marriage in the country moved almost six times in the legislature but could not get through. She said that the bill promises the right to education and health for every young girl but became a failure of our institutions.

Two days’ conference organised by NCSW in collaboration with UNICEF, UNFPA, UN Women, FCDO, and UKAid.

She said that it was a tragedy that millions of girls were out of school in Pakistan due to prevailing social and economic circumstances. She said that the girls deserve the right kind of atmosphere and the right kind of support from their family and society.

“The biggest irony was the difference in the legal age for marriage across the country, demanding immediate attention from policymakers and implementers.” She further said that she had a strong faith in civil society; when they stood together, things happened.

At this occasion, Laktika Maskey Pardhan, Deputy Country Rep of UNFPA said that the adolescent fertility rate in Pakistan was high at 46 per 1,000 adolescent girls aged 15-19. The primary school dropout rate was 22.7 per cent, which was one of the highest in the region where 32 per cent of married adolescents (15-19 years of age) experienced gender-based violence. She added that the overall need for this framework was to ensure that proactive measures were put in place that were comprehensive and holistic to prevent eliminate and respond to child marriage, thereby enabling all children to realize full childhood development and the necessary protections.

Daniela Luciana, Chief Child Protection UNICEF observed that leadership and commitment to enacting policies and enforcing laws that protect children were crucial. She said that there was a need for a robust legal framework that not only prohibits child marriage but also ensures accountability for those who violate these laws.

Deputy Country Rep UN Women Franklin Okumu said that beyond individuals, families and communities, child marriage had high economic cost. She ended her remarks by uttering strong words, “Please don’t mess with my baby girl”. She further said that the timing of this piece of work was opportune as it would lay the ground for securing the support of the new government after elections to advance reforms.

Later, a girl child Malaika Arif, a student of grade nine in a government school shared her thoughts and dreams with the audience. She presented how she desired to fulfil her ambitions with hard work, innovative ideas and distinctive colors but social patterns and mindsets might become a hindrance in the way of her dreams to be realized. Afterwards, a proposed framework was presented with suggestions to implement in different areas that was followed by a detailed discussion on the health and social consequences of child marriage and ended with an outcome that changed minds, social and behavioral perspective was as essential as legislation in Pakistani society. And it was the only tangible solution to end child marriage in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NCSW Nilofar Bakhtiar Child marriage

Comments

1000 characters

NCSW Chairperson vows to end child marriage

IMF sees slight rise in govt expenditure

PIA, other loss-making SOEs: PM for accelerating privatisation process

KE submits three-tier IGP to govt

Buying two second-hand vessels: PPRA decides to recommend govt give exemption to PNSC

Rabi Season 2023-24: Wheat yield target set at 32.2m tons

Govt condemns Israeli siege of Gaza

‘Selling govt share in Reko Diq to KSA’: Terms being drafted to hire FA for 3rd-party assessment

New circular of FBR raises eyebrows

OIC asks India to reverse illegal steps of Aug 5, 2019

‘B’ Category: Authorisation of 5 forex cos suspended

Read more stories