Oct 12, 2023
Pakistan Print 2023-10-12

Alvi confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) upon Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces

Naveed Butt Published 12 Oct, 2023 05:57am

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) upon Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces, Lt General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet.

The award ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Presidency Islamabad, on Wednesday.

Pakistan’s Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshall Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, and senior officials of the government also attended the ceremony.

Later, President Dr Alvi has called for further strengthening ties with Qatar in the fields of economy and defence for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries.

The president expressed these views while talking to the visiting Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces, Lt Gen (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet, who along with the members of his delegation called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

He said that Pakistan and Qatar enjoyed excellent relations, which needed to be translated into mutually rewarding business and economic ties.

Welcoming the delegation, the president said that this year would mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Qatar and expressed the hope that cooperation between the two countries would be further enhanced in the years to come.

He expressed his gratitude to Qatar for providing humanitarian assistance during last year’s floods as well as financial support to Pakistan during difficult times. The president congratulated Qatar for successfully holding the FIFA 2022 Football World Cup.

He also congratulated the Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces on the conferment of the award of Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) upon him in recognition of his role in promoting cooperation between the armed forces of the two brotherly countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Dr Arif Alvi Qatar Armed Forces Nishan e Imtiaz

