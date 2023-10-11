BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.92%)
BIPL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.15%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.41%)
DFML 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.62%)
DGKC 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.6%)
FABL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.79%)
FCCL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.08%)
FFL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.56%)
HBL 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.06%)
HUBC 87.45 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (7.89%)
LOTCHEM 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.52%)
OGDC 95.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
PAEL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.1%)
PIBTL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.09%)
PIOC 97.03 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.67%)
PPL 73.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.45%)
PRL 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.32%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
SSGC 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.21%)
TPLP 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 90.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.27%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.92%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,875 Increased By 58 (1.2%)
BR30 17,193 Increased By 161 (0.95%)
KSE100 48,140 Increased By 418.5 (0.88%)
KSE30 16,650 Increased By 146.1 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-10-11

Aramco to supply full oil volumes to N.Asia refiners in Nov

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2023 03:10am

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has notified at least four North Asian buyers that it will supply full contractual volumes of crude oil in November, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday, as the Kingdom maintained its output policy.

The world’s top oil exporter reaffirmed last week that it will stick with oil supply reduction of 1 million barrels a day to the end of 2023.

Refiners in China, the largest buyer of Saudi crude oil, have kept their nominated volumes steady in November, totalling around 47 million barrels, comparing to about 50 million barrels in the prior month, the trading sources said.

“The supply and demand for Saudi oil seem stable at this moment, despite the high prices,” said one of the people.

Saudi Aramco raised the price of its flagship Arab Light crude to Asian customers in November for a fifth month to its highest level this year.

aramco Crude Oil Saudi Aramco Saudi oil

Comments

1000 characters

Aramco to supply full oil volumes to N.Asia refiners in Nov

Employees of power sector entities: Nepra opposes free electricity, monetisation

IMF projects 2.5pc growth rate

ECC forms core group on food inflation

Only core business of PIA to be offered: Fawad

Sept workers’ remittances up 5pc to $2.206bn MoM

Q2 FY24: Govt decides to borrow over Rs10trn

Pending case of a fertiliser co: IHC asks FBR to submit its cost of litigation

Benami transactions, misuse of taxpayers’ CNICs: FTO directs FBR to investigate cases

IBIS: SIFC seeks timelines for installation of telemetry system

President for elections in free, fair, transparent manner

Read more stories