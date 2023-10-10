BAFL 38.54 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.86%)
BIPL 17.87 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.7%)
BOP 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
DFML 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.03%)
DGKC 48.85 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.84%)
FABL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.59%)
FCCL 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.83%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.33%)
GGL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.02%)
HBL 93.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.27%)
HUBC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.59%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.45%)
KEL 2.34 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.63%)
LOTCHEM 27.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
MLCF 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.26%)
OGDC 95.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.1%)
PIBTL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.06%)
PIOC 97.34 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (2.99%)
PPL 73.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
PRL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SNGP 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
SSGC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
TELE 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
TPLP 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.69%)
TRG 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
UNITY 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.72%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 4,858 Increased By 41.1 (0.85%)
BR30 17,181 Increased By 148.1 (0.87%)
KSE100 47,990 Increased By 268.4 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,601 Increased By 97.5 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine says downed 27 Russian drones overnight

AFP Published 10 Oct, 2023 10:57am

KYIV: Ukraine’s air force said on Tuesday that it had destroyed 27 of 36 Russian attack drones overnight in the south of the country.

Ukrainian forces downed 27 “Shahed-136/131” drones in the southern Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions, the air force said on the messaging platform Telegram.

In all, Moscow had launched 36 of the Iranian-made drones from the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014, it said.

Russia to seek return to UN rights body despite Ukraine war

The air force did not say which targets the nine other drones may have struck.

The governor of Mykolaiv, Vitaliy Kim, said on Telegram that one of the drones had been destroyed over his region.

Russia stepped up attacks on ports in southern Ukraine after exiting a deal allowing safe passage for grain shipments through the Black Sea in July.

Kyiv has also warned that Moscow is restarting a campaign of aerial attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, mirroring systematic attacks that last year left millions without heating and water for long periods.

In September, Moscow launched more than 500 Shahed drones – a monthly record, according to Ukrainian consultancy group Defence Express.

Ukraine Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine says downed 27 Russian drones overnight

Intra-day update: rupee extends winning run against US dollar

Oil prices dip as markets debate hit from Middle East turmoil

‘Misrepresenting events’: IHC issues notices to Bajwa, Faiz, others

Israel on war footing, Hamas threatens to kill captives

Privatising Discos to create private-sector monopolies, warns World Bank

‘Inflated’ bills: Intelligence agency comes to the rescue of power consumers?

$10bn refinery: PSO interacting with Bank of China/Sinopec

World Bank for taxation of agri income, property

APTMA seeks ‘competitive’ electricity tariff

AI Jomaih-KES dispute: Ministerial committee to find ‘amicable’ way out

Read more stories