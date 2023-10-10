BAFL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.02%)
BIPL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.15%)
BOP 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.79%)
CNERGY 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.81%)
DFML 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.37%)
DGKC 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.47%)
FABL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.13%)
FCCL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.33%)
FFL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.4%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.24%)
HBL 93.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
HUBC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KEL 2.47 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (8.33%)
LOTCHEM 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
MLCF 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.52%)
OGDC 95.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
PAEL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.1%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.84%)
PIOC 97.10 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.74%)
PPL 73.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.34%)
PRL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.13%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
SSGC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
TELE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
TPLP 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 90.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.24%)
UNITY 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.72%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 4,876 Increased By 59.3 (1.23%)
BR30 17,210 Increased By 177.8 (1.04%)
KSE100 48,140 Increased By 418.5 (0.88%)
KSE30 16,650 Increased By 146.1 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Malan smashes 140, England amass 364-9 against Bangladesh

Reuters Published October 10, 2023 Updated October 10, 2023 02:11pm

DHARAMSALA: Opener Dawid Malan smashed 140 and forged century-plus partnerships with Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root to help England rack up 364-9 against Bangladesh in their second match of the 50-overs World Cup on Tuesday.

Malan combined with Bairstow in a 115-run opening stand to give England a terrific start after being put into bat by Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan.

Even after Bairstow departed for 52, there was no respite for Bangladesh as Malan raised 151 runs with Root, whose 82 followed his 77 in the tournament opener against New Zealand.

Santner shines with bat and ball as New Zealand defeat Netherlands

Root also overtook Graham Gooch as England’s all-time leading run-scorer in the tournament.

Malan clobbered five sixes and 16 fours in his 107-ball blitz before losing his off-stump to spinner Mahedi Hasan (4-71).

Shoriful Islam (3-75), having sent back Jos Buttler in his previous over, dismissed Root and Liam Livingston off successive deliveries but Sam Curran denied him a hat-trick.

England lost a clutch of wickets in quick successions and could not make the most of their final 10 overs.

The defending champions, who suffered a nine-wicket thrashing by New Zealand in their opener, brought in left-arm quick Reece Topley at the expense of spin-bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali.

England Bangladesh BANGLADESH VS ENGLAND ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Malan smashes 140, England amass 364-9 against Bangladesh

Intra-day update: rupee extends winning run against US dollar

Open-market: rupee maintains positive trajectory against US dollar

Around 1,500 bodies of Hamas members found in Israel: army

UN says nearly 200,000 displaced in Gaza, water shortages expected

Practice & Procedure Act: SC resumes hearing

Oil dips on investor caution as market eyes Middle East turmoil

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka opts to bat against Pakistan

RMS Limited enters into SPA with Baluchistan Wheels

$10bn refinery: PSO interacting with Bank of China/Sinopec

World Bank for taxation of agri income, property

Read more stories