Malan smashes 140, England amass 364-9 against Bangladesh

DHARAMSALA: Opener Dawid Malan smashed 140 and forged century-plus partnerships with Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root to help England rack up 364-9 against Bangladesh in their second match of the 50-overs World Cup on Tuesday.

Malan combined with Bairstow in a 115-run opening stand to give England a terrific start after being put into bat by Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan.

Even after Bairstow departed for 52, there was no respite for Bangladesh as Malan raised 151 runs with Root, whose 82 followed his 77 in the tournament opener against New Zealand.

Root also overtook Graham Gooch as England’s all-time leading run-scorer in the tournament.

Malan clobbered five sixes and 16 fours in his 107-ball blitz before losing his off-stump to spinner Mahedi Hasan (4-71).

Shoriful Islam (3-75), having sent back Jos Buttler in his previous over, dismissed Root and Liam Livingston off successive deliveries but Sam Curran denied him a hat-trick.

England lost a clutch of wickets in quick successions and could not make the most of their final 10 overs.

The defending champions, who suffered a nine-wicket thrashing by New Zealand in their opener, brought in left-arm quick Reece Topley at the expense of spin-bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali.