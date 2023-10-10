Pak, Sri Lanka clash in World Cup today in Hyderabad

LAHORE: After having a perfect start in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 drive, Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in their second match in Hyderabad on Tuesday (today).

Pakistani spinner Nawaz, said, “It is very important to start a big tournament on a positive note and that is what we were looking for. We have played two practice matches here and our tournament opener in Hyderabad. It all, however, boils down to playing good cricket on the day and executing your skills perfectly. We are hopeful of carrying the momentum that we have gained by beating the Netherlands and finishing the Hyderabad leg with a win.”

Pakistan was able to set a defendable score after initial dismissals was because of some brilliant rearguard partnerships in the middle and lower-middle order. While reflecting on those partnerships and Saud’s incredible half-century, Nawaz said, “It was an outstanding partnership between Rizwan and Saud Shakeel considering the circumstances it came in. Saud played some brilliant counterattacking cricket after going in at 40 for three [38 for three] and it gave us a good stand. Shadab and I were looking to take the innings deep and the plan was to keep building the partnership till the 45th, 46th over and then finish on an attacking note. Unfortunately, we could not provide that finishing but we were able to get a good total for the team.”

“It is a dream ball of any left-arm orthodox to bring the ball in with drift and then turn it away,” Nawaz, who finished with figures of one for 31 from seven overs, said. “Bas de Leede is a good all-rounder and he was looking good at that time. His wicket was crucial.”

Nawaz also shares the notion that the bowlers will need to be disciplined here in India to get rewards in conditions which are largely tilted towards the batters, but he feels that the spinners will have a role to play as the tournament goes on. “Most of the venues in India are more batting conducive, but the pitches will offer more turn as the tournament will progress,” he said, adding: “Boundaries are a bit smaller here which is why it is tough here for the bowlers, but we have tried to adjust according to the conditions … I have gotten confidence from bowling in the last match and I want to build on it so I can deliver my best according to the team’s requirements.”

Nawaz, however, suggested that the past results would have no bearing when the two sides meet tomorrow. “They have won important matches against us in the last one year in white-ball cricket, but that is in the past and it should not affect us. We will go in with ‘new game, new day’ and positive mindset on Tuesday (today).”

