BAFL 38.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
BOP 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.07%)
DFML 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FABL 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FCCL 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.67%)
GGL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
HBL 94.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.5%)
HUBC 86.50 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.49%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.39%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
MLCF 32.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.19%)
OGDC 95.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PAEL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
PIOC 92.15 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.51%)
PPL 73.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.19%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
SSGC 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
TPLP 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.89%)
TRG 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
UNITY 24.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 4,803 Increased By 19.3 (0.4%)
BR30 17,031 Increased By 82.2 (0.48%)
KSE100 47,665 Increased By 170.9 (0.36%)
KSE30 16,465 Increased By 91 (0.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares slip as US rate fears, high oil prices hurt sentiment

Reuters Published 09 Oct, 2023 10:20am

BENGALURU: Indian shares fell on Monday as rising US rate concerns after strong jobs data and surge in oil prices due to a military conflict in the Middle East weighed on sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.41% at 19,572.25 as of 9:50 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.40 to 65,730.25. Barring information technology (IT), all the other 12 major sectoral indexes logged losses.

High weightage banks and oil & gas lost 1% each while public sector banks, metals and media stocks shed over 2% each.

The more domestically focussed small- and mid-caps lost over 1.5% each.

“We find better value in top large-cap stocks and expect them to outperform small- and mid-caps,” analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities wrote in a note.

“The current euphoria in mid- and small-cap stocks may fade over time and the valuations will realign with their fundamentals.”

Asian equities were subdued after the strong US jobs report spurred concerns of a prolonged high interest rate regime.

Oil prices rose following a military conflict in the Middle East where Israel attacked the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

Rise in oil prices is a negative for importers of the commodity, like India.

“Investors should refrain from taking big risks amid the Israel-Hamas conflict,” said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Rate-sensitive sectors lead rise in Indian shares on central bank pause

“If Iran is drawn into the war, it can disrupt oil supplies, causing a spike in crude and triggering a risk-off in the market.”

Among individual stocks, Puravankara lost 4% after income tax department conducted a search at its office and other premises.

Prestige Estates Projects gained 3% after the company said it saw a 102% year-on-year jump in quarterly sales to 70.93 billion rupees.

Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares slip as US rate fears, high oil prices hurt sentiment

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Open-market: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Deaths pass 1,100 as Israel retaliates with airstrikes

Oil prices jump more than $4 as Middle East violence rattles markets

Supreme Court resumes Practice and Procedure Act 2023 hearing

SME Bank may stay as SIFC seeks a reactivation plan

IMF, World Bank meetings: Shamshad-led team leaves for Morocco

FBR to field DTOs to identify new taxpayers

Bumper cotton crop: Gohar gives credit to Punjab CM

OPEC leaders make case for fossil fuels at Riyadh climate event

Read more stories