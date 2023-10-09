BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Sanallah Khan assumes charge as SVP SCCI

Recorder Report Published 09 Oct, 2023 06:24am

PESHAWAR: Sanaullah Khan has formally assumed charge of his office as senior vice president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Ghazanfar Bilour, former FPCCI president and Fuad Ishaq president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry along with representatives of traders including former senior vice president Engr Manzoor Elahi, Saeedullah, Azmatullah, Sports Event Standing Committee chairman Nisar Ahmad, Munir Butt, Sohail Masood, Hashim, Shehryar, Aamir Afzal, former member of SCCI’s executive body Waqar Ahmad and Haji Latif, Haseeb Chughtai, Arshad Mehmood, Hassan Farid, Zafar Ahmad, and Hamza Ahmad formally congratulated to SVP SCCI Sanaullah.

Former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour and traders’ leaders while extended heartfelt felicitations to the SCCI’s president Fuad Ishaq and senior vice president Sanaullah Khan Saraf hoped they along with other members of their cabinet will play an important role in resolution of the business community issues.

Ghazanfar Bilour said SCCI believes in indistinctively and selfless services to the business community and vowed this forum will continue its vigorous efforts to resolve traders’ issues on priority grounds.

Former FPCCI chief said businessmen have a highly distressed situation under the prevailing circumstances. He added economic and trade activities have slowed down while government unilateral policies were also adding to the financial woes of the business community.

Fuad Ishaq while speaking on the occasion said businesses, trade and exports are reeling and a stagnated situation has also prevailed in other sectors, and a number of units have been shut that has triggered a massive unemployment in the country.

He praised the business community resilience and consistent role toward economic development of the country. Despite the prevailing scenario, he added, the business community has continued its unwavering support toward stabilizing the national economy, which is a good and positive sign and highly laudable.

Fuad Ishaq urged the government to facilitate businesses and trade to improve the national economy and put the country on a path of sustainable progress.

He recalled SCCI had played a pivotal role in serving the business community in every era and vowed consistent support to traders will continue in future as well and no stone will remain unturned to resolve the issues.

