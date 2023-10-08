BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
World

Hamas will 'bear the results' of its attack, Israel tells UN Security Council

Reuters Published 08 Oct, 2023 12:36am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Israel told the United Nations Security Council on Saturday that Palestinian group Hamas "holds the sole responsibility and will bear the results" of its attack on the country.

Iran says attack on Israel is Palestinian 'self-defence'

"The state of Israel will act in any way necessary to protect its citizens and sovereignty from the ongoing terrorist attacks originating from the Gaza Strip and carried out by Hamas and other terrorist organizations," Israel's U.N. Ambassador Gilad Erdan wrote to the 15-member council in a letter seen by Reuters.

