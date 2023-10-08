BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
JI’s sit-in outside Governor’s House today

Recorder Report Published 08 Oct, 2023 03:12am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi is going to initiate its much awaited sit-in outside the Sindh Governor House on Sunday (today) against inflation, hike in electricity tariff and prices of petroleum products, flawed tax regime and other public issues as a part of its countrywide campaign.

Addressing the press conference, JI Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that the time has come to initiate the decisive phase of the rights movement for Karachi. He announced that the JI will continue its rights movement against oppressors and their facilitators till its logical conclusion.

The JI leader has reiterated his demand to abolish all the illegal agreements with the Independent Power Producers (IPPs). He also urged the caretaker government to rectify the uneven and unjust tax regime that provides extraordinary favors to feudal lords and excessively burden the already marooned salaried class.

He said that the JI has already demonstrated sit-ins outside Governor Houses in Quetta, Peshawar and Lahore as part of its peaceful struggle against the hike in electricity and petroleum products prices.

