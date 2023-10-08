Diploma in ‘Corporate Laws’ launched at IBA Karachi

KARACHI: The Centre for Executive Education, Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi in collaboration with S A Associates Corporate Consultants and Trainers, marked a significant achievement in the realm of legal education with the grand launch of the Diploma in Corporate Laws on October 7, 2023.

The launch ceremony, held at the IBA City Campus, was a momentous occasion attended by distinguished guests, faculty members, and participants.

The event was eloquently hosted by Muhammad Abdul Rehman, Senior Executive of the Centre for Executive Education (CEE) at IBA Karachi, and the Focal Person of Diploma Programs.

Muhammad Abdul Rehman commenced the proceedings with an insightful presentation that shed light on the IBA’s rich history and the pivotal role played by the Centre for Executive Education in nurturing professionals through its diverse programs.

The audience was privileged to hear from Rahat Aziz, a Senior Faculty Member at IBA Karachi and founding partner of S A Associates Corporate Consultants and Trainers, who delivered an engaging address on the significance of corporate laws in the contemporary legal landscape. He also shed light on the benefit participants can gain by doing the diploma and how this diploma is planned to bring academia, regulators and other stakeholders together in order to build an immaculate system pertaining to corporate laws in Pakistan.

Following this, Kamran Bilgrami, Director Centre for Executive Education, IBA Karachi took the stage to share his valuable insights on the subject matter, captivating the audience with his extensive knowledge.

The highlight of the ceremony was the keynote speech delivered by the Chief Guest, Mehmood Mandviwalla, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Policy Board. Mandviwalla’s address resonated deeply with the attendees, offering profound insights into the world of corporate laws and their far-reaching impact and promised his infinite support to this diploma program.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023