BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.66%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.44%)
DFML 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.07%)
DGKC 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.36%)
FABL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.82%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
GGL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
HBL 94.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.62%)
HUBC 84.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.6%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
OGDC 95.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.4%)
PAEL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
PIOC 91.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
PPL 72.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.18%)
PRL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.21%)
UNITY 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 4,783 Increased By 1.4 (0.03%)
BR30 16,949 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 47,494 Increased By 41.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,374 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-08

Diploma in ‘Corporate Laws’ launched at IBA Karachi

Recorder Report Published 08 Oct, 2023 03:12am

KARACHI: The Centre for Executive Education, Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi in collaboration with S A Associates Corporate Consultants and Trainers, marked a significant achievement in the realm of legal education with the grand launch of the Diploma in Corporate Laws on October 7, 2023.

The launch ceremony, held at the IBA City Campus, was a momentous occasion attended by distinguished guests, faculty members, and participants.

The event was eloquently hosted by Muhammad Abdul Rehman, Senior Executive of the Centre for Executive Education (CEE) at IBA Karachi, and the Focal Person of Diploma Programs.

Muhammad Abdul Rehman commenced the proceedings with an insightful presentation that shed light on the IBA’s rich history and the pivotal role played by the Centre for Executive Education in nurturing professionals through its diverse programs.

The audience was privileged to hear from Rahat Aziz, a Senior Faculty Member at IBA Karachi and founding partner of S A Associates Corporate Consultants and Trainers, who delivered an engaging address on the significance of corporate laws in the contemporary legal landscape. He also shed light on the benefit participants can gain by doing the diploma and how this diploma is planned to bring academia, regulators and other stakeholders together in order to build an immaculate system pertaining to corporate laws in Pakistan.

Following this, Kamran Bilgrami, Director Centre for Executive Education, IBA Karachi took the stage to share his valuable insights on the subject matter, captivating the audience with his extensive knowledge.

The highlight of the ceremony was the keynote speech delivered by the Chief Guest, Mehmood Mandviwalla, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Policy Board. Mandviwalla’s address resonated deeply with the attendees, offering profound insights into the world of corporate laws and their far-reaching impact and promised his infinite support to this diploma program.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IBA Karachi Corporate Laws

Comments

1000 characters

Diploma in ‘Corporate Laws’ launched at IBA Karachi

Imports from China, South Korea: Customs’ values on woven, non-woven material enhanced

Human capital investment: WB rates $200m KP project progress unsatisfactory

First petrochemical policy getting final touches

World community must act to end hostilities: FO

$250m RISE-II loan: Negotiations with AIIB next week likely

SBP explains hike in interest rates

Pakistan calls for concerted efforts to establish durable global peace, security

Money laundering scam: Customs to engage UAE’s FIU to trace illicit fund transfers

From reactive to proactive approach: Disaster management system witnessing transition: PM

‘Any new fixed tax scheme without consultation would be rejected’

Read more stories