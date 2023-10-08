BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.66%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.44%)
DFML 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.07%)
DGKC 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.36%)
FABL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.82%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
GGL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
HBL 94.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.62%)
HUBC 84.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.6%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
OGDC 95.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.4%)
PAEL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
PIOC 91.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
PPL 72.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.18%)
PRL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.21%)
UNITY 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 4,783 Increased By 1.4 (0.03%)
BR30 16,949 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 47,494 Increased By 41.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,374 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-10-08

Agri sector development: 19-year plan to be announced within two months: minister

Recorder Report Published 08 Oct, 2023 03:12am

LAHORE: Caretaker Agriculture Minister Punjab, S M Tanvir said on Saturday that a 19-year master plan will be announced in next two months to develop the agriculture sector.

He was speaking at a ceremony arranged in connection with the World Cotton Day by the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association. Tanvir represented Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said that Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his team worked hard to increase area under cotton cultivation and production and resultantly more than 10 million bales of cotton would be obtained this year.

He said that the purpose of celebrating the World Cotton Day is to highlight the importance of cotton not only in Pakistan but also globally. There are important steps to be taken to prevent water wastage. Greater Thal Kanal project will be completed and 58 small dams will be activated in Potohar region.

He said that cotton production has to be increased by using modern technology. He said that the South Punjab has a unique position in terms of cotton production. Supply of high quality pesticides to farmers is being ensured. Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo while addressing the ceremony said that our economy is based on agriculture and cotton is the most important cash crop.

Cotton rehabilitation campaign started in April which yielded favourable results for our economy. This year, the area under cotton cultivation has increased by 50%. The production of cotton will be doubled this year.

On this occasion, former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, former federal ministers Syed Khurshid Shah, Abdul Rehman Kanju, Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Saqib Zafar, Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Ali Sahu, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Attil, Vice Chancellor MNS Agricultural University Rao Asif Ali, Chairman Pakistan Cotton Yarns Association Waheed Arshad, agricultural experts, farmers, industrialists and foreign delegates were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

agri sector agri sector development SM Tanvir

Comments

1000 characters

Agri sector development: 19-year plan to be announced within two months: minister

Imports from China, South Korea: Customs’ values on woven, non-woven material enhanced

Human capital investment: WB rates $200m KP project progress unsatisfactory

First petrochemical policy getting final touches

World community must act to end hostilities: FO

$250m RISE-II loan: Negotiations with AIIB next week likely

SBP explains hike in interest rates

Pakistan calls for concerted efforts to establish durable global peace, security

Money laundering scam: Customs to engage UAE’s FIU to trace illicit fund transfers

From reactive to proactive approach: Disaster management system witnessing transition: PM

‘Any new fixed tax scheme without consultation would be rejected’

Read more stories