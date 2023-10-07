Fresh medical report submitted to LHC: ‘Nawaz still feels chest pains’

LAHORE: A fresh medical report on health of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who is scheduled to return to Pakistan on October 21 after four years in self-imposed exile, was submitted before the Lahore High Court on Friday. The report says: PML-N leader still feels chest pains and needs continuous medical follow-ups due to diabetes and other diseases.

The report was submitted by Amjad Pervez, counsel of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, to the LHC Registrar. The party leadership is deliberating the possibility of applying for his bail in the court before his return to the country. Nawaz Sharif was convicted in the Al-Azizia Mills and Avenfield corruption cases in 2018. The cases are still sub-judice.

Nawaz Sharif left the country in November 2019 on medical grounds following his conviction in a corruption case. The LHC had allowed the ex-premier to travel abroad initially for a period of four weeks, extendable on the basis of medical reports.

His brother Shehbaz Sharif had also submitted an undertaking to “provide the periodical medical reports of the doctor duly notarised by the embassy to the registrar of this court”. However, Nawaz never returned and was declared a proclaimed offender in various graft cases.

Nawaz Sharif was prevented from going to Pakistan due to angina symptoms and the Coronavirus epidemic. The report submitted before the LHC is signed by consultant cardiologist professor Carlo Di Mario of Britain’s Royal Brompton & Harefield Hospitals, part of Guy’s and St Thomas’ National Health Service Foundation Trust says Nawaz Sharif still has “some residual anginal symptoms”.

Doctor said the patient has been undergoing check-ups due to his bypass surgery and angioplasty in the past.

