PTI urges CJP to take notice of ‘unlawful actions’ aimed at keeping IK away from polls

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s core committee on Friday urged Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa to take notice of what is being done to ex-premier and party chief Imran Khan by certain quarters to deprive him of his right to a fair trial in order to keep him away from contesting elections.

In a meeting held here, the committee said that the apex court should take notice of what is being done to the PTI chief as he is being targeted purely on political grounds in order to exclude him from the election through illegal and undemocratic means, fearing his massive popularity among masses.

The core committee said that Khan is being targeted in fraudulent cases against the law without waiting for the court’s decision, adding the nation will not accept the murder of justice in any other case after the fabricated ToshaKhana case.

The panel reiterated its demand of holding the elections within 90 days as declared in the constitution, adding any delay beyond 90 days would be resisted tooth nail.

It said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had already committed a criminal deviance from the constitution in the matter of elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and any other such attempt by the top electoral body would not be acceptable.

The Supreme Court should intervene while fulfilling the constitutional requirement of protecting the Constitution and bind the ECP and the caretaker government to conduct the elections within the constitutional period, it said.

It said that economic development is linked to political stability in the country which can be achieved if free, fair and timely elections are held, adding postponing the elections and insisting on national decision-making through an unelected caretaker setup will lead to economic and political instability.

In the meeting, the recent interview of central leader Usman Dar, its contents and background were also reviewed in detail.

It said that there is no past precedence of abducting political leaders through brutal use of force and then forcing them to give interviews against the political party with which he/she is affiliated.

This series of atrocities will surely fail and truth will prevail, it added.

It also requested the apex court to take notice of the worst human rights violations in the country and restore the basic constitutional rights of the citizens.

The committee also demanded the immediate release of other kidnapped party leaders and workers, saying it is enforced disappearance, adding the superior judiciary is the only ray of hope for the restoration of the rule of law in the country.

The meeting also discussed the political strategy of the party about different issues, especially elections, and the release of leaders and workers facing jail for the last so many months without being bailed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023