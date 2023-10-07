BAFL 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
Business & Finance Print 2023-10-07

Biggest carpet event of the year: “39th Pakistan International Carpet Exhibition” showcases thriving industry potential

Published 07 Oct, 2023

LAHORE: The 39thPakistan International Carpet Exhibition, organized by the Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) with collaboration from the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), unfolded on October 4th, 2023, at the esteemed PC Hotel in Lahore.

This prestigious event showcases the vibrant carpet industry of Pakistan, featuring 48 companies and 64 stalls, drawing the attention of 110 foreign buyers keen on exploring the nation's carpet craftsmanship.

The inaugural event commenced at 10 am and drew a diverse audience, including several foreign buyers eager to explore the diversity of Pakistan's carpet craftsmanship. The distinguished Chief Executive of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, accompanied by the Secretary TDAP, Vice Chairman of Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA), and other key stakeholders, graced the occasion.

The Chief Executive of TDAP had the honor of inaugurating the exhibition and also served as the Chief Guest for the event. The opening ceremony was a testament to the collaborative efforts aimed at showcasing Pakistan's flourishing carpet industry on a global stage.

One of the event's notable highlights was the Chief Executive and Secretary of TDAP personally visiting all 64 stalls, engaging with exhibitors, and interacting with foreign buyers. The exhibition provides a platform for hands-on approach for both buyers and exhibitors that allows for meaningful exchanges and discussions, fostering the development of trade linkages that are essential for the growth and sustainability of Pakistan's carpet industry. Buyers from USA, Turkey, Brazil, Italy, Russia, France etc are attending the event.

The Pakistan International Carpet Exhibition plays a pivotal role in not only showcasing the quality and craftsmanship of Pakistan's carpet industry but also in fostering durable trade relationships that will undoubtedly contribute to the industry's long-term growth and success. The event will continue till 6th October 6 pm and is open for general public.

