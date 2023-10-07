WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Oct 6, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 5-Oct-23 4-Oct-23 3-Oct-23 2-Oct-23
======================================================================================
Euro 0.803441 0.80173 0.800936 0.803348
Japanese yen 0.00513 0.005118 0.005105 0.005096
U.K. pound 0.926408 0.925996 0.922542 0.927398
U.S. dollar 0.763292 0.763771 0.765055 0.762914
Algerian dinar 0.005548 0.005545 0.005555 0.005555
Australian dollar 0.48637 0.48278 0.483209
Botswana pula 0.055186 0.054992
Brazilian real 0.147619 0.148247 0.149735 0.150556
Brunei dollar 0.557514 0.555429 0.556687 0.5574
Canadian dollar 0.555753 0.557986
Chilean peso 0.000836 0.000835 0.000848 0.000852
Czech koruna 0.032895 0.03288 0.032717 0.032846
Danish krone 0.107732 0.107487 0.107387 0.107709
Indian rupee 0.00917 0.009173 0.009197
Israeli New Shekel 0.197795 0.197817 0.198974 0.199246
Korean won 0.000561 0.000565
Kuwaiti dinar 2.4702 2.47015 2.4743 2.46898
Malaysian ringgit 0.16168 0.161303 0.161916 0.162167
Mauritian rupee 0.017199 0.017144 0.017025 0.017096
Mexican peso 0.041846 0.042392 0.042735 0.043367
New Zealand dollar 0.452899 0.450969 0.454328 0.457214
Norwegian krone 0.06944 0.069634 0.070099 0.070952
Omani rial 1.9864 1.98974 1.98417
Peruvian sol 0.200307 0.201013 0.201137
Philippine peso 0.01345 0.013428 0.013486 0.013465
Polish zloty 0.174395 0.172975 0.173829 0.174844
Qatari riyal 0.209696 0.209827 0.21018 0.209592
Russian ruble 0.007658 0.00768 0.007707 0.007747
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.203545 0.203672 0.204015 0.203444
Singapore dollar 0.557514 0.555429 0.556687 0.5574
South African rand 0.039233 0.039522 0.0398 0.040226
Swedish krona 0.069026 0.068936 0.069155 0.069906
Swiss franc 0.83347 0.830999 0.829058 0.834789
Thai baht 0.020673 0.020553 0.020614 0.020734
Trinidadian dollar 0.113604 0.113697 0.113325
U.A.E. dirham 0.20784 0.20797 0.20832 0.207737
Uruguayan peso 0.019374 0.019391 0.019546 0.019703
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
