====================================================================================== Oct 6, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 5-Oct-23 4-Oct-23 3-Oct-23 2-Oct-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan Euro 0.803441 0.80173 0.800936 0.803348 Japanese yen 0.00513 0.005118 0.005105 0.005096 U.K. pound 0.926408 0.925996 0.922542 0.927398 U.S. dollar 0.763292 0.763771 0.765055 0.762914 Algerian dinar 0.005548 0.005545 0.005555 0.005555 Australian dollar 0.48637 0.48278 0.483209 Botswana pula 0.055186 0.054992 Brazilian real 0.147619 0.148247 0.149735 0.150556 Brunei dollar 0.557514 0.555429 0.556687 0.5574 Canadian dollar 0.555753 0.557986 Chilean peso 0.000836 0.000835 0.000848 0.000852 Czech koruna 0.032895 0.03288 0.032717 0.032846 Danish krone 0.107732 0.107487 0.107387 0.107709 Indian rupee 0.00917 0.009173 0.009197 Israeli New Shekel 0.197795 0.197817 0.198974 0.199246 Korean won 0.000561 0.000565 Kuwaiti dinar 2.4702 2.47015 2.4743 2.46898 Malaysian ringgit 0.16168 0.161303 0.161916 0.162167 Mauritian rupee 0.017199 0.017144 0.017025 0.017096 Mexican peso 0.041846 0.042392 0.042735 0.043367 New Zealand dollar 0.452899 0.450969 0.454328 0.457214 Norwegian krone 0.06944 0.069634 0.070099 0.070952 Omani rial 1.9864 1.98974 1.98417 Peruvian sol 0.200307 0.201013 0.201137 Philippine peso 0.01345 0.013428 0.013486 0.013465 Polish zloty 0.174395 0.172975 0.173829 0.174844 Qatari riyal 0.209696 0.209827 0.21018 0.209592 Russian ruble 0.007658 0.00768 0.007707 0.007747 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.203545 0.203672 0.204015 0.203444 Singapore dollar 0.557514 0.555429 0.556687 0.5574 South African rand 0.039233 0.039522 0.0398 0.040226 Swedish krona 0.069026 0.068936 0.069155 0.069906 Swiss franc 0.83347 0.830999 0.829058 0.834789 Thai baht 0.020673 0.020553 0.020614 0.020734 Trinidadian dollar 0.113604 0.113697 0.113325 U.A.E. dirham 0.20784 0.20797 0.20832 0.207737 Uruguayan peso 0.019374 0.019391 0.019546 0.019703 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

