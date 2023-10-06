Instilling Safety Mindset: Navigating LPG Sector Challenges and Best Practices

TEXT: Pakistan is an energy deficient country with dwindling indigenous Natural Gas reserves. The share of LPG in Pakistan’s Energy Supply Mix is 1.3% and investment of less than a billion US Dollar as compared to overall investment of nearly USD 10-12 billion in the sector may seem insignificant but it has a tremendous growth potential as the LPG is considered as the fuel of future. Earlier it was termed as poor man’s fuel but the days of this myth are over.

Pakistan’s LPG Supplies are coming from Refineries, Gas Producing Fields, Imports through Sea via three LPG Terminals out of which 2 are located at Port Qasim, Karachi while one is located at Gwadar Port and the land imports through western land borders. Presently, nearly 40% of the LPG is produced indigenously while almost 60% is imported through sea and land borders.

In terms of regulation of the LPG Sector, 284 LPG Marketing Companies with 331 Operational LPG Storage and Filling Plants, 20 Operational LPG Auto Refueling Stations, nearly 6,000 authorized LPG Distributors, 11 LPG Producers and 56 Authorized Equipment Manufacturers of LPG Storage Tanks, Bowzers, Cylinders etc. are playing their role in managing sustainable supply chain and growth of LPG Sector of the country. With the non-availability of piped gas, masses turned towards LPG with the lack of awareness on handling it leaving the biggest safety challenges in the country.

Over the years, use of LPG has played an effective role in controlling deforestation in the country and as per the policy of Federal Government, LPG is to be made fuel of choice for domestic and commercial consumers in comparison with the other alternate fuels. LPG import through land borders is vulnerable due to non-standard practices and poses a serious safety concern while dealing with hazardous gases, therefore, proper measures with regard to safety may be taken into consideration before utilization as LPG is a mixture of Propane and Butane stored as a liquid at ambient temperature and pressure of 118 psi however boils at -42 deg C.It is a cryogenic colorless, odorless, tasteless, and non-toxic gas which can cause cold burns. It expands 270 times when exposed and is 1.5 times heavier than air with the ability to form a pan-cake cloud when gets leaked/ released in the air. The handling of LPG is very important keeping in view its characteristics.

Being the regulator of Oil and Gas Sector of the Country, OGRA has marked the subject sensitivity of Safety as “Very High” and has ensured induction of brand-new metal inventory/ cylinders of more than one hundred thousand (100,000) in the market during last two years.

Here comes collective responsibility of all the stakeholders as safety is not entirely related to OGRA only, but all the stakeholders are major players in this process of handling hazardous gases and ensuring securing of human lives during operational activities. It is imperative that the LPG Storage and Filling plants must be designed as per stipulated standards and be properly installed and commissioned by competent persons. The LPG Filling Plants must be fitted with adequate safety and monitoring control devices and operated by trained manpower who should have sufficient knowledge of handling worst situations. There must be a scheduled programme of maintenance and records of maintenance and testing. The LPG must be stored in adequate location wherein vessels or cylinders are suitably positioned with relevant codes of practice. All precautions must be taken to prevent fire and explosion including appropriate protection of storage vessels and installations must have appropriate security measures to prevent deliberate interference. Use of LPG in basements is also a threat to masses which need to be controlled by the respective organizations. On the other hand, use of substandard fittings and non-compatible/ CNG Kits and unsafe decanting is posing a serious concern for the respective organizations.

In a nutshell, collective role of stakeholders can achieve safety in the oil and gas sector with special emphasis on safe use and handling of LPG at all levels through mass education program and initiation of regular safety campaigns.

