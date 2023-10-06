BAFL 38.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.59%)
BIPL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
BOP 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.92%)
DFML 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.29%)
DGKC 47.32 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (8.01%)
FABL 23.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.12%)
FCCL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.67%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
GGL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.03%)
HBL 96.35 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
HUBC 88.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (11.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.35 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (6.77%)
OGDC 97.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.69%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.65%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.4%)
PIOC 90.97 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (7.78%)
PPL 73.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.91%)
PRL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 46.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
SSGC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
TELE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.33%)
TPLP 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
TRG 88.82 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.48%)
UNITY 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,784 Increased By 50.3 (1.06%)
BR30 16,962 Increased By 113.6 (0.67%)
KSE100 47,452 Increased By 372.6 (0.79%)
KSE30 16,448 Increased By 102.9 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements Print 2023-10-06

Instilling Safety Mindset: Navigating LPG Sector Challenges and Best Practices

Published 06 Oct, 2023 03:03am

TEXT: Pakistan is an energy deficient country with dwindling indigenous Natural Gas reserves. The share of LPG in Pakistan’s Energy Supply Mix is 1.3% and investment of less than a billion US Dollar as compared to overall investment of nearly USD 10-12 billion in the sector may seem insignificant but it has a tremendous growth potential as the LPG is considered as the fuel of future. Earlier it was termed as poor man’s fuel but the days of this myth are over.

Pakistan’s LPG Supplies are coming from Refineries, Gas Producing Fields, Imports through Sea via three LPG Terminals out of which 2 are located at Port Qasim, Karachi while one is located at Gwadar Port and the land imports through western land borders. Presently, nearly 40% of the LPG is produced indigenously while almost 60% is imported through sea and land borders.

In terms of regulation of the LPG Sector, 284 LPG Marketing Companies with 331 Operational LPG Storage and Filling Plants, 20 Operational LPG Auto Refueling Stations, nearly 6,000 authorized LPG Distributors, 11 LPG Producers and 56 Authorized Equipment Manufacturers of LPG Storage Tanks, Bowzers, Cylinders etc. are playing their role in managing sustainable supply chain and growth of LPG Sector of the country. With the non-availability of piped gas, masses turned towards LPG with the lack of awareness on handling it leaving the biggest safety challenges in the country.

Over the years, use of LPG has played an effective role in controlling deforestation in the country and as per the policy of Federal Government, LPG is to be made fuel of choice for domestic and commercial consumers in comparison with the other alternate fuels. LPG import through land borders is vulnerable due to non-standard practices and poses a serious safety concern while dealing with hazardous gases, therefore, proper measures with regard to safety may be taken into consideration before utilization as LPG is a mixture of Propane and Butane stored as a liquid at ambient temperature and pressure of 118 psi however boils at -42 deg C.It is a cryogenic colorless, odorless, tasteless, and non-toxic gas which can cause cold burns. It expands 270 times when exposed and is 1.5 times heavier than air with the ability to form a pan-cake cloud when gets leaked/ released in the air. The handling of LPG is very important keeping in view its characteristics.

Being the regulator of Oil and Gas Sector of the Country, OGRA has marked the subject sensitivity of Safety as “Very High” and has ensured induction of brand-new metal inventory/ cylinders of more than one hundred thousand (100,000) in the market during last two years.

Here comes collective responsibility of all the stakeholders as safety is not entirely related to OGRA only, but all the stakeholders are major players in this process of handling hazardous gases and ensuring securing of human lives during operational activities. It is imperative that the LPG Storage and Filling plants must be designed as per stipulated standards and be properly installed and commissioned by competent persons. The LPG Filling Plants must be fitted with adequate safety and monitoring control devices and operated by trained manpower who should have sufficient knowledge of handling worst situations. There must be a scheduled programme of maintenance and records of maintenance and testing. The LPG must be stored in adequate location wherein vessels or cylinders are suitably positioned with relevant codes of practice. All precautions must be taken to prevent fire and explosion including appropriate protection of storage vessels and installations must have appropriate security measures to prevent deliberate interference. Use of LPG in basements is also a threat to masses which need to be controlled by the respective organizations. On the other hand, use of substandard fittings and non-compatible/ CNG Kits and unsafe decanting is posing a serious concern for the respective organizations.

In a nutshell, collective role of stakeholders can achieve safety in the oil and gas sector with special emphasis on safe use and handling of LPG at all levels through mass education program and initiation of regular safety campaigns.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LPG LPG sector

Comments

1000 characters

Instilling Safety Mindset: Navigating LPG Sector Challenges and Best Practices

Govt debt stocks hit historic high of Rs64trn by Aug-end

PSM to be privatised on G2G basis

Soft landing possible, but fiscal, debt risks abound: IMF chief

Ejaz over-exaggerated GCC-Pakistan FTA?

EU decides to extend GSP

Nepra to charge Rs1.71 per unit FCA for August

EX-cabinet members: ECP directs Sindh CS, IGP to withdraw security, perks

Section 138 of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001: FBR to withdraw tax recovery notices

Karachi Gateway Terminal operations: 25-year deal signed with Abu Dhabi Ports Group, Senate panel told

PCAA: AGP detects Rs307.84bn irregularities

Read more stories