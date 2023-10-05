‘PIA flight operation to Canada is continuing on regular basis’

KARACHI: PIA flight operation to Toronto, Canada is continuing on a regular basis and there is no probability of any suspension of flights to/ from Toronto, PIA spokesman Abdullah H Khan said on Wednesday.

The airline is regularly maintaining and operating its flight schedule to all destinations it offers.

PIA spokesman said that the national flag carrier is regularly operating its flights to Toronto in response to the misinformation spread by section of media that PIA may close down its flight operation to Toronto, terming the news as baseless, he said that PIA like all other organisations makes its payments regularly. PIA handling agent as well as fuel company have been paid fees and charges which got delayed because of time zone difference.

PIA spokesman requested media to refrain from airing such type of news that not only affects the image of the airline but also the country; as it affects the sales of the airline and give benefit to competition.

PIA spokesman further reiterated that the payment amount to both fuel and handling company was 200,000/- dollars whereas the impact of such type of alleged news has financial repercussions of millions of Dollars lost to PIA and gain to competition. PIA spokesman concluded.

