BAFL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.87%)
BIPL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.12%)
BOP 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
CNERGY 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 44.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.8%)
FABL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.62%)
FCCL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.85%)
GGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HBL 94.75 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (5.22%)
HUBC 89.55 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 30.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.07%)
OGDC 98.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.11%)
PIBTL 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PIOC 84.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
PPL 74.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.35%)
PRL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.19%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SNGP 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.04%)
SSGC 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
TELE 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 88.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.67%)
UNITY 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.99%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8%)
BR100 4,734 Increased By 44.3 (0.94%)
BR30 16,854 Increased By 169.9 (1.02%)
KSE100 47,092 Increased By 335.6 (0.72%)
KSE30 16,346 Increased By 144.8 (0.89%)
Saudi Arabia to continue voluntary cut of one million bpd

Reuters Published 04 Oct, 2023 02:26pm

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday said it would continue with its voluntary oil output cut of one million barrels per day (bpd) for the month of November and until the end of the year.

The kingdom’s production for November and December will be approximately 9 million bpd, an energy ministry statement posted on the Saudi state news agency SPA said.

“This voluntary cut decision will be reviewed next month to consider deepening the cut or increasing production,” the SPA quoted a source at the ministry as saying.

Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s de-facto leader, first implemented the additional voluntary cut in July and has been renewing it monthly.

The kingdom said in September the cut would last until year end but would be reviewed on a monthly basis.

The Saudi voluntary cut comes on top of April cuts agreed by several OPEC+ producers, which extend to the end of 2024.

