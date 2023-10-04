Rana says PML-N has cut no deal with ‘establishment’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan dispelled the impression of PML-N striking a deal with the military establishment.

“This impression is wrong and baseless,” Rana said, adding: “Our legal team has completed the work on Nawaz Sharif’s protective bail; he will come back with a protective bail and surrender to the courts after his reception on October 21.”

Talking to the media here on Monday, the PML-N leader claimed that the whole nation is waiting for Nawaz Sharif’s return and the party workers from across the country will reach Lahore to welcome their leader. However, he placed the most responsibility on the party’s Lahore division workers, since the Punjab capital was hosting their Quaid.

When asked whether he or the party had received any hint that Nawaz would be granted protective bail, Rana Sanaullah said, “We don’t believe in such hints, rather we firmly believe in Nawaz Sharif’s innocence and since this case holds no weight, it is unlikely that we would not get relief.”

The PML-N leader further said, “Had the ‘fitnah’ and ‘fasad’ not been inducted, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would have been completed today and the vindictive mindset has pushed the country into a quagmire. Pakistan would have been in the G20 if Imran Khan had not been brought into power.”

Regarding the statements of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Rana said, “This is not a big deal that the PPP is making statements against the PML-N to garner votes.”

He also highlighted the contributions of the PML-N supremo to the country and nation.

“Before the 2013 elections, the country was beset with terrorism and the former PM steered the country out of all the crises after his election victory. When the people gave the mandate to the PML-N, we proved to the world that we solved the country’s problems and put it on a path to recovery in the next four years,” he added.

He said that Nawaz Sharif in his address at Minar-e-Pakistan would give hope to the people and also transform it into a reality. To bring ease in the lives of the common man, the PML-N would also release its manifesto before the elections, he said.

Unfortunately, he said, on July 22 a “managed” decision by the judicial establishment was made; the mindset behind politics of vendetta was the reason that had placed the country in this quicksand. If Nawaz Sharif did not return to give hope to the people, it would be the biggest torture for the nation, he said, adding: “We will empower Pakistan after returning to power. In the current situation, Pakistan needs Nawaz to bring the country back on track and take it out of the present mess.”

The PML-N leader also slammed the PTI, saying if they continue with political victimization, it will be a big injustice to the country.

It may be noted that the former prime minister, who has been in self-imposed exile since 2019, left for London in the middle of his seven-year jail term on medical grounds. In the four years that transpired, Nawaz was declared a proclaimed offender in the Al Azizia and Avenfield graft cases for his continuous absence from proceedings.

