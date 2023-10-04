Power breakdown: Dhabeji Station stops water supply to parts of Karachi

KARACHI: Due to yet another sudden power breakdown by K-Electric at Dhabeji Pumping Station, all the feeders of the pumping station were completely shut down and pumps stopped supplying water to parts of Karachi, according to Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC).

The Water Corporation officials said that power breakdown occurred at 6:00 a.m. Consequently, line number five of the MS suffered once again due to the back pressure caused by the breakdown.

It should be noted that on September 30, due to the breakdown, Karachi city had to face a shortage of 104 MGD of water. The line number two of 72 inch PRRC and line number five of MS, including the third phase manifold were also affected and the repair work of these affected lines is going on.

The Water Corporation has requested the citizens to store water and use it carefully to avoid any problems.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023