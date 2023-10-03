Turkish central bank’s reserves fell by more than $3bn last week

ANKARA: The Turkish central bank’s net and gross foreign reserves fell by more than $3 billion last week, five bankers said on Tuesday, reversing course after a steady rise that had been driven by the bank’s decision to stop intervening in the forex market.

The bankers’ calculations, based on central bank indicators, show net reserves declined to $20.5 billion as of Sept. 29, while its gross reserves fell to around $122.2 billion in the same period.

Turkish central bank’s net international reserves rise to $16.15bn

The previous week, through Sept. 22, the central bank’s net international reserves surged to $24.03 billion, hitting their highest level since February.

The central bank declined to comment.

It will announce official reserves data for the week to Sept. 29 on Thursday.