Turkish central bank’s reserves fell by more than $3bn last week

Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2023 01:42pm

ANKARA: The Turkish central bank’s net and gross foreign reserves fell by more than $3 billion last week, five bankers said on Tuesday, reversing course after a steady rise that had been driven by the bank’s decision to stop intervening in the forex market.

The bankers’ calculations, based on central bank indicators, show net reserves declined to $20.5 billion as of Sept. 29, while its gross reserves fell to around $122.2 billion in the same period.

Turkish central bank’s net international reserves rise to $16.15bn

The previous week, through Sept. 22, the central bank’s net international reserves surged to $24.03 billion, hitting their highest level since February.

The central bank declined to comment.

It will announce official reserves data for the week to Sept. 29 on Thursday.

Turkish central bank's Turkish foreign reserves

