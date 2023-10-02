BAFL 37.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.07%)
BIPL 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.89%)
BOP 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.99%)
DFML 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.68%)
DGKC 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.37%)
FABL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
FFL 6.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
HBL 90.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 89.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.73%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.02%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
MLCF 29.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 98.09 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.76%)
PAEL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
PIOC 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.82%)
PPL 75.48 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.14%)
PRL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.05%)
SNGP 47.49 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.06%)
SSGC 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
TELE 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
TRG 88.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.8%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.02%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By 42.2 (0.91%)
BR30 16,683 Increased By 113.7 (0.69%)
KSE100 46,598 Increased By 365.1 (0.79%)
KSE30 16,139 Increased By 149.7 (0.94%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

OPEC optimistic on demand, secretary general says

Reuters Published October 2, 2023 Updated October 2, 2023 01:26pm

ABU DHABI: OPEC is optimistic on demand and sees under-investment as a risk to energy security, Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Monday at an energy industry event in Abu Dhabi.

He stressed the importance of continued investment in the oil and gas industry and said he sees calls to stop investing in oil as counterproductive.

“We still see oil demand as quite resilient this year, as it was last year,” Al Ghais said, noting the group’s forecast was for year-on-year demand growth of more than 2.3 million barrels per day.

OPEC says oil production increases slightly in August

He added that investment in the oil and gas sector was important for energy security.

“We are…running quite low on spare capacity, we have said this repeatedly and this requires a concerted effort by all of the stakeholders to see the importance of investing in this industry,” he said.

OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais

Comments

1000 characters

OPEC optimistic on demand, secretary general says

Intra-day update: rupee’s appreciation run continues against US dollar

Open-market: rupee continues to recover against US dollar

PPIB urges SBP to clear $700m dues of power projects

Cipher case: IHC reserves verdict on FIA’s plea for in-camera hearing

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up over 450 points

More companies announce temporary shutdowns as economic woes continue

Cnergyico imports Pakistan’s first private-sector Russian crude cargo

Oil prices steady as focus returns to supply outlook

PD proposes gas prices for Mari-based fertiliser plants

Chinese investor: Two local traders booked for ‘defrauding’

Read more stories