Fuad Ishaq elected president SCCI unopposed

PESHAWAR: Fuad Ishaq and Sanaullah were elected unopposed as president and senior vice president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for next term 2023-24.

This announcement was made during the executive committee meeting of the chamber, chaired by the SCCI acting President Ijaz Khan Afridi here at the chamber’s house.

Leader of Businessman Forum former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour was present during the meeting.

Former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, former presidents Zahidullah Shinwari, Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, former senior vice presidents Engr Saad Khan Zahid, Imran Khan Mohmand, former vice presidents Haji Abdul Jalil Jan, Abidullah Yousafzai, members of the chamber’s executive committee Javed Akhtar, Pervez Khan Khattak, Haji Ghulam Hussain, S Minhajuddin, Farhad Asfandyar, Affaf Ali Khan, Hamza Ibrahim Butt, Monawar Khurshid, Kashif Amin, Qurat Ul Ain and Nadeem Rauf, Saddar Gul, Faiz Rasool, Fazal Wahid.

During the meeting, Muhammad Ismail was elected unopposed through Co-option as member of the chamber’s executive committee as the seat had fallen vacant after the death of his father and executive member Laal Badshah.

Senior leader of the businessman forum Ilyas Ahmad Bilour during his opening remarks in the meeting extended heartfelt felicitation to Fuad Ishaq, Sanaullah and Muhammad Ismail for being elected unopposed as president, senior vice president and member of executive committee of the SCCI respectively.

Under visionary and dynamic leadership of Fuad Ishaq, the SCCI office bearers and executive members will perform responsibilities efficiently and serve the business community selflessly and in an efficient manner and would also play a pivotal role in the chamber’s further progress, betterment and advancement, he hoped.

Ilyas Bilour said Fuad Ishaq is a highly experienced businessman with countless skills through which business community grievances and issues would be addressed in an appropriate way.

Furthermore, he hoped SCCI’s newly elected office bearers under a team will work as a team with full dedication, hard work for putting the chamber on sustainable progress, stability and betterment.

While speaking on the occasion, the newly elected president Fuad Ishaq extremely thanked businessman forum leader Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, ex-FPCCI chief Ghazanfar Bilour, members of core committee and executive body, former presidents for reposing trust on him and electing him unopposed as president of the SCCI.

He promised that he will try his best to come up to the expectations of the leadership and members and the business community and will not disappoint them.

Fuad Ishaq vowed he along with his team will work under a new vision and passion with unflinching support of the business community and trade and industries and put the chamber on further advancement and improvement.

The newly elected president assured that close liaison will be built between the chamber and relevant government departments and authorities to resolve the issues of the business community promptly.

Fuad Ishaq said the doors of the chamber will always remain open for the business community.

Earlier, the former president Zahidullah Shinwari presented the annual budget for 2023-24, which was approved by the house with full unanimity.

Former presidents of the chamber congratulated the newly elected office bearers.

At the opening of the meeting, fateha khawani was held for departed souls of executive member Laal Badshah and former executive member Sabir Saraf, Haji Abdul Rauf Sahib who was the father of the former president Adeel Rauf, and uncle of vice president of the chamber Ijaz Khan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023